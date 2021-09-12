With a straight-sets win in the US Open semifinals, Dylan Alcott is just one win away from becoming the first man in history to claim a Golden Slam.

New York, USA, 12 September 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Dylan Alcott is just one win away from completing a Golden Slam at the US Open.

The world No.1 today defeated Koji Sugeno to move into a fifth quad wheelchair singles final at Flushing Meadows.

Combined with Grand Slam victories this year at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Alcott has a chance to become the first man in history to claim the coveted Golden Slam.

One win away from the Golden Slam. 🇦🇺 @DylanAlcott is into the #USOpen final! pic.twitter.com/yiBksU7Dho — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

It took the 30-year-old Alcott 55 minutes to complete a 6-2 6-1 semifinal victory over the sixth-ranked Sugeno.

Alcott meets Niels Vink, an 18-year-old Dutch player, in tomorrow’s final. Alcott’s last match against Vink was in the semifinals at the Paralympics, where he fought for two-and-a-half hours to progress.

The world No.1 is also vying for the doubles trophy at Flushing Meadows, with Alcott and Heath Davidson currently contesting the doubles final against Sam Schroder and Vink.

MORE TO COME

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

\Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Koji Sugeno (JPN) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Sam Schroder(NED)/Niels Vink (NED)

Women’s doubles, final

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [11] Cori Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)