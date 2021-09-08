Max Purcell, who is set to contest his career-first mixed doubles semifinal, is the sole Australian in action on day 10 at the US Open.

New York, USA, 8 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell has a chance to become the ninth Australian man to reach a US Open mixed doubles final in the Open era.

The 23-year-old from New South Wales and Ukrainian partner Dayana Yastremska snuck into the draw as alternates, but have proved to be title contenders by advancing to the semifinals with three straight-sets wins.

It is a career-best run for the world No.46-ranked Purcell in a Grand Slam mixed doubles competition, bettering a quarterfinal exit at this year’s Australian Open.

If Purcell reaches the final, he would become only the second Australian man in the past 25 years to contest a US Open mixed doubles championship match.

Alicia Molik and Todd Woodbridge were the last Australians to reach a mixed doubles final in New York, finishing runners-up in 2014.

US Open mixed doubles – Australian finalists in Open era Female finalists Male finalists Margaret Court (1969, 1970, 1972, 1973) Owen Davidson (1971, 1973) Judy Dalton (1970) Geoff Masters (1974) Wendy Turnbull (1980) Fred Stolle (1975) Elizabeth Smylie (1983, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1990) Phil Dent (1976) Nicole Bradtke (1992) Ray Ruffels (1978) Rennae Stubbs (2001) John Fitzgerald (1983, 1984, 1985) Alicia Molik (2004) Todd Woodbridge (1990, 1993, 1994, 2001, 2004) Mark Woodforde (1992, 1993)

Note: Bold = champions

Purcell and 21-year-old Yastremska play Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo in the semifinals.

Olmos, a 28-year-old ranked No.24, has matched her career-best result in Grand Slam mixed doubles and is aiming to advance to her first major final. While Arevalo, a 30-year-old ranked No.36, is contesting his first Grand Slam semifinal.

The unseeded Olmos and Arevalo eliminated top seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ivan Dodig in the second round, before scoring a three-set quarterfinal victory against Australia’s Ellen Perez and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner.

In the other mixed doubles semifinal, Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek play reigning Roland Garros champions and No.2 seeds American Desirae Krawczyk and Brit Joe Salisbury.

Aussies in action on day 10:

[Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)

Mixed doubles, semifinals, Louis Armstrong Stadium, second match (not before 4am AEST)

