Astra Sharma has advanced to the final round in the US Open 2021 women's singles qualifying competition.

New York, USA, 27 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Astra Sharma is one win away from earning a US Open main draw spot.

The 25-year-old continued her impressive march in the women’s singles qualifying competition, moving into the final round with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory against world No.225 Susan Bandecchi.

The world No.114 is yet to lose a set this week. Although she had to fight hard in today’s one-hour and 50-minute second-round match, winning just a single point more in total than her 23-year-old Swiss opponent.

Sharma now plays world No.138 Harmony Tan for a place in the main draw. It will be her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Frenchwoman.

The Perth athlete is aiming to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in her career – and for the first time since Australian Open 2019.

> ASTRA SHARMA: Serving inspiration

Unfortunately, Chris O’Connell’s qualifying quest has ended in the second round.

Big-serving German Mats Moraing fired 18 aces and did not face a break point in a 7-6(3) 6-1 victory against the 27-year-old Australian today.

The result leaves Thanasi Kokkinakis as the last remaining Australian in the men’s singles qualifying draw. The world No.186 plays his second-round match later today in New York.

Sharma and Kokkinakis are aiming to join 11 Australians (seven men and four women) already in the main draw of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

> READ: US Open singles draws revealed

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles qualifying, second round

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Susan Bandecchi (SUI) 6-4 7-6(4)

Men’s singles qualifying, second round

Mats Moraing (GER) d [10] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles qualifying, second round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [15] Yuichi Sugita (JPN)

Women’s singles qualifying, final round

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [23] Harmony Tan (FRA)