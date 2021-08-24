Jordan Thompson scores a first-round win at Winston-Salem and sets up a second-round clash with compatriot John Millman.

Leigh Rogers, 24 August 2021 | Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, USA

Australia’s No.2 and No.3 ranked men – John Millman and Jordan Thompson – will go head-to-head in the second round at this week’s ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem.

Thompson earned his place in the second round with a 6-1 1-6 6-3 victory against Argentina’s Guido Pella today. The world No.59 hit 11 aces in the two-hour and seven-minute battle.

Millman, who received an opening-round bye as the No.8 seed, has a 2-1 win-loss career record against his Davis Cup team-mate. However, the 27-year-old Thompson won their most recent meeting last year.

Aussies in action – Winston-Salem

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Guido Pella (ARG) 6-1 1-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Steve Johnson (USA)

Men’s singles, second round

[8] John Millman (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Men’s doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [4] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)

Cleveland, USA

Storm Sanders has withdrawn from a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland this week, where the No.4-ranked Australian had been scheduled to play Czech lucky loser Linda Fruhvirtova in the opening round.

It leaves the returning Anastasia Rodionova, who is playing her first tour-level event as a mother, as the sole Australian representative at the event.

Aussies in action – Cleveland

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, first round

Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ) v [1] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)