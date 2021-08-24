Thompson sets up Millman showdown in Winston-Salem
Jordan Thompson scores a first-round win at Winston-Salem and sets up a second-round clash with compatriot John Millman.
Leigh Rogers, 24 August 2021 | Winston-Salem
Australia’s No.2 and No.3 ranked men – John Millman and Jordan Thompson – will go head-to-head in the second round at this week’s ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem.
Thompson earned his place in the second round with a 6-1 1-6 6-3 victory against Argentina’s Guido Pella today. The world No.59 hit 11 aces in the two-hour and seven-minute battle.
Millman, who received an opening-round bye as the No.8 seed, has a 2-1 win-loss career record against his Davis Cup team-mate. However, the 27-year-old Thompson won their most recent meeting last year.
Aussies in action – Winston-Salem
TODAY’S RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Guido Pella (ARG) 6-1 1-6 6-3
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Steve Johnson (USA)
Men’s singles, second round
[8] John Millman (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Men’s doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [4] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)
Storm Sanders has withdrawn from a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland this week, where the No.4-ranked Australian had been scheduled to play Czech lucky loser Linda Fruhvirtova in the opening round.
It leaves the returning Anastasia Rodionova, who is playing her first tour-level event as a mother, as the sole Australian representative at the event.
Aussies in action – Cleveland
COMING UP
Women’s doubles, first round
Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ) v [1] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)