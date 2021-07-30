Atlanta, USA, 30 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Chris O’Connell has scored the biggest win of his career at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

The 27-year-old qualifier defeated world No.23 Jannik Sinner 7-6(7) 6-4 in second-round action today.

It is O’Connell’s second career win against a top-50 ranked opponent – and first against a player inside the world’s top 30.

The world No.132 hit nine aces and did not face a break point in the one-hour and 37-minute match. He also saved three set points against the 19-year-old Italian in the opening set tiebreak.

“I felt pretty comfortable out there,” O’Connell said. “Maybe I was a little off early on, but as I got into the swing of the match I felt pretty comfortable.”

This impressive victory propels O’Connell into his first ATP-level quarterfinal, where he’ll play either sixth-seeded American John Isner or American wildcard Jack Sock.

In doubles action, all-Aussie duo Alexei Popyrin and Matt Reid moved into the semifinals after eliminating top-seeded Brits Luke Bambridge and Ken Skupski in three sets.

It is 21-year-old Popyrin’s first tour-level doubles semifinal appearance.

Their progression also means Australia is guaranteed to have at least one player in the Atlanta doubles final, as Popyrin and Reid now face either Nick Kyrgios (who is partnering Sock) or Jordan Thompson (playing with American Steve Johnson) in the semifinals.

Fourth seeds Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith had two match points in their quarterfinal clash against El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, but were unable to convert and lost in three sets.

Aussies in action – Atlanta

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) 7-6(7) 6-4

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d [1] Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR) 3-6 6-4 [10-6]

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX) d [4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 3-6 [11-9]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [6] John Isner or [WC] Jack Sock

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) or Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Kitzbubel, Austria

Marc Polmans has advanced to a tour-level doubles semifinal for just the second time in his career.

The 24-year-old Australian and Spanish partner Pedro Martinez scored a 6-7(5) 6-3 [10-8] victory against second seeds Hugo Nys of Monaco and Andrea Vavassori of Italy an at ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuhel.

This is Polmans’ best tour-level doubles result since reaching the Australian Open 2017 semifinals as a wildcard alongside Andrew Whittington.

Polmans, who is currently ranked No.111 in doubles, and Martinez will play third seeds Roman Jebavy from the Czech Republic and Matwe Middelkoop from the Netherlands for a place in the final at the clay-court event.

Aussies in action – Kitzbuhel

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) d [2] Hugo Nys (MON)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-7(5) 6-3 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) v [3] Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)