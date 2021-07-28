Australian Nick Kyrgios defeats former world No.5 Kevin Anderson to advance to the second round in Atlanta.

Atlanta, USA, 28 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has defeated two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson to advance to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

Making his first singles appearance since an abdominal injury derailed his Wimbledon campaign, the 26-year-old Australian served up 15 aces in a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory.

Back with a bang 💪 2016 champ @NickKyrgios lights up the crowd and dispatches Anderson 7-6 6-3 to reach the 2nd round in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/b8dJOq5X47 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 28, 2021

Kyrgios, who had lost his two previous matches against the world No.75-ranked South African, did not face a break point in the 81-minute match.

The Atlanta Open 2016 champion joins fellow Australians Jordan Thompson and Chris O’Connell in the second round.

O’Connell eliminated American Denis Kudla in first-round action earlier today, with the world No.132 recording his fourth career main draw win at tour-level.

Aussies in action – Atlanta

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Kevin Anderson (RSA) 7-6(4) 6-3

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d Denis Kudla (USA) 4-6 6-3 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA) d Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 7-5



COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Peter Gojowczyk (GER)

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Frederik Nielsen (DEN)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)