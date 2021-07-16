Storm Sanders is showing career-best form at the Prague Open, advancing to the singles quarterfinals and the final four in doubles.

Storm Sanders advanced to the quarterfinals of the Livesport Prague Open after a fighting win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

The determined West Australian took two hours and seven minutes to complete a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over the Spaniard.

It is a second WTA-level quarterfinal this season for the 26-year-old Sanders, who upset countrywoman Ajla Tomljanovic as she progressed to the same stage of the Adelaide International in February.

Victory over the world No.117 Parrizas Diaz also marked a second straight win over a higher-ranked opponent, after a first-round upset of No.4 seed Marie Bouzkova in the Czech capital.

Currently sitting at a career-best world no.141 singles ranking, Sanders will set a new high with her Prague performance.

Sanders also continued her impressive progress in doubles alongside American partner Asia Muhammad.

In a near-perfect performance, the pair dropped just one in game in quarterfinal win over British opponents Naiktha Bains and Samantha Murray

Aussies in action – Prague

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS) d Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 4-6 6-3 6-1

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) d Naiktha Bains (GBR)/Samantha Murray Sharan 6-1 6-0



COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS) v Greet Minnen (BEL)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Lucie Hradecka (CZE)