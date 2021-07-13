Australians Jordan Thompson and Alex Bolt have continued their good form at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Newport.

Newport, USA, 13 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson is through to the second round at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Newport.

The seventh-seeded Australian was leading 5-4 in the opening set when German opponent Cedrik-Marcel Stebe retired.

It moves Thompson into a second-round meeting with Japan’s Yuichi Sugita at the Hall of Fame Open.

Alex Bolt earned his place in the main draw with a hard-fought 6-0 6-7(2) 7-5 victory against American Ryan Harrison in the final qualifying round.

World No.146 Bolt has drawn American wildcard Jack Sock in the opening round. The 28-year-old Sock is currently ranked No.231, but is a former top-10 player.

Aussies in action – Newport

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[1] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [WC] Ryan Harrison (USA) 6-0 6-7(2) 7-5



Men’s singles, first round

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 5-4 ret.

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [WC] Jack Sock (USA)

Men’s singles, second round

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Yuichi Sugita (JPN)

Men’s doubles, first round

[3] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR) v Sadio Doumia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA)

Lausanne, Switzerland

Astra Sharma has qualified for a WTA 250 tournament in Lausanne, setting up another first-round showdown with Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

The 25-year-old Sharma recently lost to Pliskova in three sets in the opening round at Wimbledon. This rematch is on clay though, a surface that the Australian has had some of her best tour-level results on.

Aussies in action – Lausanne

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[1] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Valentyna Ivakhnecko (RUS) 5-7 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)

Prague, Czech Republic

It has been a tough start for the Australians at a WTA 250 tournament in Prague, with Lizette Cabrera, Maddison Inglis and Sam Stosur all losing their first-round singles matches.

It leaves Storm Sanders as the last remaining Aussie in the draw. She plays fourth seed Marie Bouzkova in first-round action tonight at the hard-court event.

Aussies in action – Prague

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Asia Muhammad (USA) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-2

Tereza Smitkova (CZE) d Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Grace Min (USA) d [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-3 2-6 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS) v [4] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) v Sam Stosur (AUS)/Jodie Burrage (GBR)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [1] Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)/Nina Stojanovic (SRB)