From politicians to sports stars, thousands of Australians are preparing to cheer on Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott in Wimbledon finals tonight.

Australia, 10 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Excitement is building ahead of day 12 action at the All England Club, where Australians Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott will play for Wimbledon titles.

Tennis Australia Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley led the many well wishes posted on social media today:

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his pride:

Wishing @ashbarty and @DylanAlcott all the best for their singles finals tonight at @Wimbledon. We couldn’t be more proud of them as Australians and of their achievements. Go Ash, Go Dylan! Aussie Aussie Aussie! pic.twitter.com/DotZEE2odU — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 10, 2021

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is also cheering for our Aussie tennis stars:

Good luck to @ashbarty & @DylanAlcott – two Aussie tennis legends – both playing to win Wimbledon tonight.🎾🏆 https://t.co/HMpeS2xzrL — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 10, 2021

> READ: Barty chasing Wimbledon dream

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shared well wishes too:

Good luck @ashbarty – all the best for a Wimbledon victory! The honour and pride you have showed and shared with Evonne Goolagong will be with you tonight! #NAIDOCWeek2021 pic.twitter.com/Fh7JC4VVSF — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 10, 2021

As did Senator Penny Wong:

Go well tonight @ashbarty and @DylanAlcott. That distant roar you’ll hear will be every Australian cheering you on. https://t.co/9zwBzhrBGO — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) July 10, 2021

Comedian and media personality Dave Hughes is a proud Barty fan:

Australia, get around sublime @ashbarty tonight! 50 years since legend Evonne Goolagong won @Wimbledon, another Aussie woman has the chance! 11 pm on @Channel9! @naidocweek #bartyparty — Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) July 10, 2021

Television presenter Michael Rowland is excited for Barty as well:

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes is planning a late night in front of the TV:

Good luck in tonight’s final @ashbarty. You’re a champion. We’ll all be up cheering you on. #wimbeldon pic.twitter.com/qvAQrqoF9R — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) July 10, 2021

Former Big Brother winner Regina Sorensen is ready for a late night too:

I’ve gotta stay awake for this moment 🙌 Best of luck to @DylanAlcott and @ashbarty tonight playing in the finals @Wimbledon

🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/UWH5na1eNL — REGINA SORENSEN (@BBreggie) July 10, 2021

Comedian Magda Szubanski is preparing for a #BartyParty:

Prepping for tonight’s #bartyparty : Scheduled arvo nap ✔️😴

Couch food ✔️🍿

Glasses clean ✔️ 🤓

Phone charged ✔️⚡️

Tissues ✔️🤧

Nappy ✔️🧷 Ready!

Do I need anything else???

https://t.co/OCAT8crS4G — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) July 10, 2021

> READ: Aussie stars determined to enjoy the moment at Wimbledon

The Australian Wallabies will be cheering on Ash and Dylan too:

The Australian Women’s Cricket Team is equally excited:

> READ: Ash Barty leading the way for Indigenous Australians

So too is Barty’s former cricket team, Brisbane Heat:

Soccer star Sam Kerr showed her support:

Good luck @ashbarty 💪🏽 bring it home girl 🇦🇺 — Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) July 10, 2021

While the Australian Football League is most impressed with Barty’s warm-up routine:

The only way to prepare for a #Wimbledon final 🙌 We're all behind you, @ashbarty 🎾 https://t.co/b5wqCTFGPY — AFL (@AFL) July 10, 2021

> READ: 10 years on and Barty still creating Wimbledon history

> TV GUIDE: Where to watch Wimbledon 2021