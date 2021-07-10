Prominent Australians share Wimbledon well wishes
From politicians to sports stars, thousands of Australians are preparing to cheer on Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott in Wimbledon finals tonight.
Australia, 10 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Excitement is building ahead of day 12 action at the All England Club, where Australians Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott will play for Wimbledon titles.
Tennis Australia Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley led the many well wishes posted on social media today:
Good luck in the @Wimbledon finals tonight @AshBarty @DylanAlcott – Australia is watching and we’re all extremely proud of you. #GoAussies 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/N9uNSDTehI
— Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) July 10, 2021
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his pride:
Wishing @ashbarty and @DylanAlcott all the best for their singles finals tonight at @Wimbledon. We couldn’t be more proud of them as Australians and of their achievements. Go Ash, Go Dylan! Aussie Aussie Aussie! pic.twitter.com/DotZEE2odU
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 10, 2021
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is also cheering for our Aussie tennis stars:
Good luck to @ashbarty & @DylanAlcott – two Aussie tennis legends – both playing to win Wimbledon tonight.🎾🏆 https://t.co/HMpeS2xzrL
— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 10, 2021
Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shared well wishes too:
Good luck @ashbarty – all the best for a Wimbledon victory! The honour and pride you have showed and shared with Evonne Goolagong will be with you tonight! #NAIDOCWeek2021 pic.twitter.com/Fh7JC4VVSF
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 10, 2021
As did Senator Penny Wong:
Go well tonight @ashbarty and @DylanAlcott.
That distant roar you’ll hear will be every Australian cheering you on. https://t.co/9zwBzhrBGO
— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) July 10, 2021
Comedian and media personality Dave Hughes is a proud Barty fan:
Australia, get around sublime @ashbarty tonight! 50 years since legend Evonne Goolagong won @Wimbledon, another Aussie woman has the chance! 11 pm on @Channel9! @naidocweek #bartyparty
— Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) July 10, 2021
Television presenter Michael Rowland is excited for Barty as well:
Wishing this superstar all the best tonight! @ashbarty @Wimbledon 🎾 🎾 pic.twitter.com/N3EiwLr0A0
— Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) July 9, 2021
Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes is planning a late night in front of the TV:
Good luck in tonight’s final @ashbarty. You’re a champion. We’ll all be up cheering you on. #wimbeldon pic.twitter.com/qvAQrqoF9R
— Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) July 10, 2021
Former Big Brother winner Regina Sorensen is ready for a late night too:
I’ve gotta stay awake for this moment 🙌
Best of luck to @DylanAlcott and @ashbarty tonight playing in the finals @Wimbledon
🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/UWH5na1eNL
— REGINA SORENSEN (@BBreggie) July 10, 2021
Comedian Magda Szubanski is preparing for a #BartyParty:
Prepping for tonight’s #bartyparty :
Scheduled arvo nap ✔️😴
Couch food ✔️🍿
Glasses clean ✔️ 🤓
Phone charged ✔️⚡️
Tissues ✔️🤧
Nappy ✔️🧷
Ready!
Do I need anything else???
https://t.co/OCAT8crS4G
— Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) July 10, 2021
The Australian Wallabies will be cheering on Ash and Dylan too:
🎾 Go get it @ashbarty and @DylanAlcott! We're right behind you for your @wimbledon finals! @wwos #Wallabies #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/VNm9pOvSPg
— Wallabies (@wallabies) July 10, 2021
The Australian Women’s Cricket Team is equally excited:
Wishing Aussie legend @ashbarty a massive good luck in tonight’s #Wimbledon final! We’ll all be cheering for you Ash! @akgardner97 | #NAIDOCWeek pic.twitter.com/8xFTdQhAOl
— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) July 10, 2021
So too is Barty’s former cricket team, Brisbane Heat:
How it started 👉 how it's going 😉
Good luck in the @Wimbledon Final @ashbarty – we're all cheering for you 👏#WBBL01 #BringTheHEAT @WBBL pic.twitter.com/373KZcvqux
— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) July 9, 2021
Soccer star Sam Kerr showed her support:
Good luck @ashbarty 💪🏽 bring it home girl 🇦🇺
— Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) July 10, 2021
While the Australian Football League is most impressed with Barty’s warm-up routine:
The only way to prepare for a #Wimbledon final 🙌
We're all behind you, @ashbarty 🎾 https://t.co/b5wqCTFGPY
— AFL (@AFL) July 10, 2021
