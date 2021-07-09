Australia’s Dylan Alcott and Dutch partner Sam Schroder have finished runners-up in the Wimbledon 2021 quad wheelchair doubles competition.

London, UK, 9 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Brit Andy Lapthorne and American David Wagner are the Wimbledon 2021 quad wheelchair doubles champions.

They recorded a 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory against Australia’s Dylan Alcott and Sam Schroder of the Netherlands in today’s final at the All England Club.

The experienced combination dominated the match early, racing to a 6-1 2-0 lead.

Under immense scoreboard pressure, Alcott lifted. Combining powerful ground strokes with fine touch, the 30-year-old Australian managed to change the momentum of the match with his efforts. And as Schroder’s confidence grew, they reeled off four consecutive games to take a second-set lead.

After failing to hold serve in the opening set, Alcott and Schroder lost only six points on serve in an impressive second-set turnaround. Greater depth in their ground strokes were preventing Wagner from dictating play at the net, as the 47-year-old American had done earlier in the match.

Alcott and Schroder maintained their momentum early in the deciding set, with a drop shot return winner from the Australian securing the first break in the fourth game and a 3-1 lead.

However, the spirited Lapthorne and Wagner fought back to win four consecutive games and reclaim the lead.

Alcott and Schroder kept fighting, saving a match point down 3-5 and a further two in the ninth game. But they could not stop Wagner from serving out victory after one hour and 48 minutes on court.

The first title of The Championships 2021 🏆 Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner beat Dylan Alcott and Sam Schroder in a thrilling Quad Wheelchair doubles final #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/RsGO4L0jmN — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

It is Wagner’s 21st Grand Slam doubles title – and a first at Wimbledon, helping him complete a career Grand Slam.

The 30-year-old Lapthorne, who won the inaugural Wimbledon 2019 title alongside Alcott, has now won 11 major doubles titles.

Alcott has another chance to add to his Grand Slam collection tomorrow when he faces Schroder in the quad wheelchair singles final. The world No.1 is aiming to win a 14th Grand Slam singles title and his 21st major title in total.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA) d Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) 6-1 3-6 6-4



COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, final

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [8] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Ladies’ doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [7] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA)

Quad wheelchair singles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Sam Schroder (NED)