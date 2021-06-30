London, UK, 30 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Rain has caused havoc on the opening two days at Wimbledon, meaning there are a number of first-round singles matches yet to be completed.

Seven Australians are in action on day three, all looking to move into the second round. This includes both Nick Kyrgios and qualifier Chris O’Connell, who resume their respective first-round battles against seeded opponents in tense deciding sets.

Aussies in action:

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 12, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Thompson’s streak of difficult draws continues at Wimbledon, with the world No.78 aiming for his first main draw win against world No.14 Ruud. The 22-year-old Norwegian, who is currently at a career-high ranking, is also looking to record a first win at the All England Club. This is their third Grand Slam meeting. Ruud won a five-set battle at Roland Garros in 2018 and then scored a victory via retirement at Australian Open 2021.

Head-to-head record: Ruud leads 2-0

Last meeting: Ruud won 6-3 6-3 2-1 ret. (Australian Open, February 2021)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 17, first match (from 8pm AEST)

The 21-year-old Popyrin, who is ranked No.67, is enjoying a career-best season. He won his first ATP title in March and has proven he can beat high-profile opponents, saving match points to defeat world No.13 David Goffin at the Australian Open. In his second main draw appearance, Popyrin faces experienced Nishikori. The world No.53 from Japan is a former world No.4 and a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, No.1 Court, second match (not before 11pm AEST)

Kyrgios had the momentum when this high-quality battle was suspended at 4-6 6-4 6-3 1-6 3-3 late on day two. The 26-year-old, who is playing his first competitive match since the Australian Open, impressively fired eight winners and no unforced errors to clinch the fourth set and keep his tournament alive. Buoyed by the memories of saving two match points against the 23-year-old Humbert at Melbourne Park, can Kyrgios produce another sensational come-from-behind win?

Head-to-head record: Tied at 1-all

Last meeting: Kyrgios won 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 (Australian Open, February 2021)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 8, second match

Duckworth is a player who thrives on momentum – and he has plenty right now. After scoring a career-first main draw win at Roland Garros last month, the world No.91 has since recorded six grass-court wins. The 29-year-old is now aiming to reach the Wimbledon second round for the first time since 2015. He faces world No.93 Radu Albot, a 31-year-old from Moldova, in the first round.

Head-to-head record: Albot leads 1-0

Last meeting: Albot won 7-6(1) 6-1 (Kolkata, March 2015)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 9, second match

The 28-year-old Tomljanovic is confident – and it is showing in her results. The world No.75 scored her first top-20 win on grass two weeks ago, beating Elise Mertens in Birmingham. “I’m striking the ball the best I ever have going into Wimbledon,” she says. Making her sixth main draw appearance at the All England Club, Tomljanovic begins her campaign against another Belgian, No.118-ranked qualifier Minnen.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 12, second match

O’Connell’s Wimbledon debut has already proved memorable, winning three matches to qualify for the main draw. The world No.130’s epic first-round battle with world No.17 Monfils has now extended into a third day. They resume play at 6-4 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 2-3, with the 27-year-old from Sydney attempting to score a first top-20 win. Perseverance is one of O’Connell’s greatest attributes, so expect him to keep fighting hard.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 5, third match

Perez earned a Wimbledon main draw debut in impressive fashion, firing 87 winners to defeat three higher-ranked opponents in last week’s qualifying competition. The 25-year-old, who is ranked No.235, has a major opportunity to continue her winning run. Her first-round opponent is a fellow qualifier, also making her Wimbledon debut. The 20-year-old Burel is a former world No.1 junior and presently ranked No.143.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

