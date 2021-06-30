Top seed Ash Barty is through to the second round at Wimbledon after beating inspirational Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro in three sets.

London, UK, 30 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

World No.1 Ash Barty has overcome a gallant opponent to making a winning start to her Wimbledon campaign.

The 25-year-old Australian recorded a 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1 win against former world No.6 Carla Suarez Navarro today.

Competing in her first event since a hip injury forced her out of Roland Garros earlier this month, Barty made an impressive start. She fired 13 winners to two in a 25-minute opening set, which included a brief rain delay to allow the Centre Court roof to be closed.

The second set proved a tighter battle, with a free-swinging Suarez Navarro heaping more pressure on the top seed.

Barty served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, but was broken. Showing the fortitude that makes her fan favourite, Suarez Navarro then managed to force a deciding set.

But the Australian showed her class under pressure, winning the opening 13 points of the third set to quickly regain momentum.

Barty closed out the match in one hour and 43 minutes, finishing with 37 winners to Suarez Navarro’s 12.

It marks the final Wimbledon appearance for Suarez Navarro, whose has previously reached the fourth round at the tournament on three occasions.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who recently returned to the tour after overcoming Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, is retiring at the end of this season.

“It was just incredible to be able to share the court with Carla,” Barty said.

“She’s a fighter, an incredible competitor and a lovely person. Genuinely, you can’t find one bad word to say about her … I wish both of us could have been able to win.”

I just think @CarlaSuarezNava is an absolute star. An inspiration and no doubt the toughest person competing at the championships. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 29, 2021

Barty’s attention now turns to a second-round meeting with either world No.89-ranked Russian Anna Blinkova or world No.116 Timea Babos of Hungary.

Earlier today, No.15 seed Alex de Minaur and Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur both lost their opening-round matches.

> READ: De Minaur upset in Wimbledon first round

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Ladies’ singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1

Shelby Rogers (USA) d Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-1 5-7 6-3

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

Sebastian Korda (USA) d [15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Casper Ruud (NOR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA)

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE)

Ladies’ singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v TBC



> READ: Doubles draws revealed for Wimbledon 2021