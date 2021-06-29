London, UK, 29 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

World No.1 Ash Barty headlines the Australian charge on day two at Wimbledon 2021, where she has been given the honour of opening play at Centre Court.

Traditionally the ladies’ singles defending champion features in the opening match at Centre Court on the tournament’s second day, however 2019 winner Simona Halep is not competing this year due to injury.

After rain interrupted play on day one, several scheduled matches were moved to today. It means a jam-packed order of play features 10 Australians competing in first-round singles matches.

Aussies in action:

Sam Stosur (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 16, first match (from 8pm AEST)

In her 17th Wimbledon main draw appearance, 37-year-old Stosur faces world No.46 and two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Rogers. Stosur, currently ranked No.166 and using a protected ranking of No.97, is looking to score her first win since the Australian Open in February. This is Stosur’s 67th Grand Slam main draw appearance in total, tying Martina Navratilova as the sixth most of any woman in history.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 17, first match (from 8pm AEST)

After a title-winning run in Eastbourne and rising to a new career-high ranking, 22-year-old De Minaur is looking to continue that impressive momentum at the All England Club. The No.15 seed, who was a Wimbledon boys’ singles finalist in 2016, is making his third main draw appearance. He faces 20-year-old Korda, a highly-touted American enjoying a breakout season and the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Centre Court, first match (from 10.30pm)

Top-seeded Barty makes her comeback from a hip injury, that has sidelined her since last month’s Roland Garros, against a former world No.6 making her own return. The 32-year-old Suarez Navarro recently overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and the world No.138 is playing her final Wimbledon, where she has previously reached the fourth round on three occasions. The 25-year-old Barty’s best Wimbledon result is also a fourth-round run.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 12, second match

O’Connell’s Wimbledon debut has already proved memorable, winning three matches to qualify for the main draw. The world No.130 made a promising start too in his first-round battle with world No.17 Monfils yesterday. After a delayed start due to rain, the match was tied at 6-4 2-6 6-6 when play was suspended late in the evening. The 27-year-old from Sydney resumes the match today attempting to score a first top-20 win.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 10, third match

Polmans plays the lowest-ranked player in the field. However, world No.625 Lu, a 37-year-old using a protected ranking of No.71, was a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2010 and is making his 15th main draw appearance. This is a first Wimbledon for No.154-ranked Polmans. The 24-year-old does have some experience at Grand Slam-level, having previously won Australian Open and Roland Garros main draw matches.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 12, third match

Kyrgios defeated Humbert earlier this year, saving two match points in a second-round Australian Open thriller. The world No.60, who has not played since February, makes his tour return against the in-form 22-year-old, who defeated two top-10 opponents to win the Halle title earlier this month. “I feel completely confident going into this match,” says Kyrgios. “I’m not saying that I’m the favourite, but I know how to play on grass.”

Head-to-head record: Tied at 1-all

Last meeting: Kyrgios won 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 (Australian Open, February 2021)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 10, fourth match

Duckworth is a player who thrives on momentum – and he has plenty right now. After scoring a career-first main draw win at Roland Garros last month, the world No.91 has since recorded six grass-court wins. The 29-year-old is now aiming to reach the Wimbledon second round for the first time since 2015. He faces world No.93 Radu Albot, a 31-year-old from Moldova, in the first round.

Head-to-head record: Albot leads 1-0

Last meeting: Albot won 7-6(1) 6-1 (Kolkata, March 2015)

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Gentlemen’s singles, first round, Court 16, fourth match

Bolt enters Wimbledon on a seven-match winning streak, with an ATP Challenger title victory in Nottingham two weeks ago earning him a coveted wildcard. The world No.149, who is making his second main draw appearance at the All England Club, faces 29-year-old Krajinovic in the first round. The world No.44 has never won a match at Wimbledon and recorded his last tour-level grass-court win in 2015.

Head-to-head record: Krajinovic leads 1-0

Last meeting: Krajinovic won 6-2 7-6(2) (Miami, March 2015)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 5, fifth match

The 28-year-old Tomljanovic is confident – and it is showing in her results. The world No.75 scored her first top-20 win on grass two weeks ago, beating Elise Mertens in Birmingham. “I’m striking the ball the best I ever have going into Wimbledon,” she says. Making her sixth main draw appearance at the All England Club, Tomljanovic begins her campaign against another Belgian, No.118-ranked qualifier Minnen.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Ladies’ singles, first round, Court 8, fifth match

Perez earned a Wimbledon main draw debut in impressive fashion, firing 87 winners to defeat three higher-ranked opponents in last week’s qualifying competition. The 25-year-old, who is ranked No.235, has a major opportunity to continue her winning run. Her first-round opponent is a fellow qualifier, also making her Wimbledon debut. The 20-year-old Burel is a former world No.1 junior and presently ranked No.143.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

