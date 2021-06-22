Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
London, UK, 22 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

No matches were completed on day one of Wimbledon 2021 qualifying, with rain delaying the beginning of the competition at Roehampton in London.

All gentlemen’s qualifying singles first-round matches had been scheduled to play.

Wimbledon 2021
Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, first round
Player Rank Player  Rank
[16] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 131 v Filip Horansky (SVK) 181
[32] Marc Polmans (AUS) 154 v Borna Gojo (CRO) 237
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 182 v [30] Maxime Cressy (USA) 151
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 209 v [22] Brandon Nakashima (USA) 138
Bernard Tomic (AUS) 224 v Blaz Kavcic (SLO) 216
Matthew Ebden (AUS) 238 v Sebastian Baez (ARG) 159

The ladies qualifying singles competition begins tonight. There are eight Australian women in the draw, headlined by  seeded Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis.

Wimbledon 2021
Ladies qualifying singles, first round
Player Rank Player  Rank
[19] Astra Sharma (AUS) 127 v Katharina Gerlach (GER) 223
[28] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 140 v Natalija Kostic (SRB) 215
Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 146 v [WC] Katie Swan (GBR) 290
Storm Sanders (AUS) 147 v [3] Sara Errani (ITA) 106
Arina Rodionova (AUS) 149 v Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) 174
Priscilla Hon (AUS) 176 v Grace Min (USA) 179
Ellen Perez (AUS) 231 v Leonie Kung (SUI) 159
Destanee Aiava (AUS) 245 v Elitsa Kostova (BUL) 259

To earn a Wimbledon main draw place, players need to win three qualifying matches.

Nine Australian players are scheduled to play their first-round matches in London this evening, with matches beginning from 8pm AEST.

