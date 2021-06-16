Following an extensive global recruitment campaign, Cedric Cornelis is joining Tennis Australia as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Melbourne, Australia, 16 June 2021 | tennis.com.au

Internationally renowned senior executive Cedric Cornelis has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer for Tennis Australia following an extensive global recruitment campaign.

With more than 20 years of experience across Europe and Asia Pacific, Cornelis joins TA from his most recent role with the Seek Group as Commercial and Marketing Director, Australia and New Zealand.

With a passion for demand generation and consumer-led decision making, Cornelis’ background comprises senior management positions across key product portfolios in a diverse range of industries including energy, logistics and airlines, along with formative years in management consultancies.

Prior to his time at Seek, Cornelis held general management responsibilities in operational roles at DHL Express, Jetstar and Qantas.

“Cedric brings an unprecedented level of global business and digital capability to a role that is crucial to our future growth,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“In the current climate it’s vital we look at our businesses differently, and find new ways to continue to grow and diversify. Cedric’s broad international experiences across so many disciplines will help to identify and take us forward into new opportunities, while at the same time continuing to develop our current revenue streams.

“He will be a valuable additional to our team and our sport.”

“As a great fan of the sport, avid player, and admirer of the organisation, I see this role as a once in a lifetime opportunity to contribute to the continued development of tennis while combining my passions in business and sport,” Cornelis said.

Cornelis will commence with Tennis Australia in August.

Ben Slack, currently acting Chief Revenue and Experiential Officer, will remain with Tennis Australia and assist in facilitating a smooth transition while also maintaining a senior leadership role.

“I want to sincerely thank Ben for his leadership and success amid the very challenging environment of the last 16 months and look forward to him continuing to play an important role in our future,” Tiley said.