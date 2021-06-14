As Wimbledon preparations continue, there are lot of Aussies competing in grass-court tournaments this week.

London, UK, 14 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

QUEEN’S CLUB, UK

Contesting only his second professional tournament on grass, Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic has qualified for an ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s Club in London.

The 25-year-old Australian saved a match point in a 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4 victory against British wildcard Ryan Peniston.

Vukic’s reward is a first-round showdown against world No.14 Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

He joins Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and John Millman in the men’s singles draw.

Aussies in action – Queen’s

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR) 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Dan Evans (GBR)

John Millman (AUS) v Reilly Opelka (USA)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [2] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) v [WC] Alastair Gray (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Matteo Berrettini(ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Max Purcell (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

HALLE. GERMANY

James Duckworth and Chris O’Connell’s qualifying bids at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle have both fallen short in three-set battles.

Their final qualifying round losses means Jordan Thompson is the sole Australian representative in the singles draw.

Aussies in action – Halle

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[5] Ilya Ivashka (BLR) d [8] James Duckworth (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-0

[12] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Men’s doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Frederik Nielsen (DEN)/Franko Skugor (CRO)

BIRMINGHAM, UK

Sam Stosur makes her tour return at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham this week.

The former world No.4 faces Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova in her first match since the Adelaide International in February.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s No.2-ranked woman, plays top seed Elise Mertens in the opening round.

Aussies in action – Birmingham

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Elise Mertens (BEL)

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v [Q] Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Women’s doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v [1] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL)

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Ons Jabeur (TUN) v [4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Catherine McNally (USA)

BERLIN, GERMANY

Priscilla Hon lost in the final qualifying round at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

American Hailey Baptiste scored a 6-3 7-5 victory against the 23-year-old Australian, who had scored her first tour-level win in over a year to reach the final qualifying round.

World No.1 Ash Barty was set to play this event, but has withdrawn as she continues her recovery from a hip injury.

Aussies in action – Berlin

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

Hailey Baptiste (USA) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 7-5