Vukic qualifies at Queen’s Club
As Wimbledon preparations continue, there are lot of Aussies competing in grass-court tournaments this week.
London, UK, 14 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Contesting only his second professional tournament on grass, Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic has qualified for an ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s Club in London.
The 25-year-old Australian saved a match point in a 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4 victory against British wildcard Ryan Peniston.
Vukic’s reward is a first-round showdown against world No.14 Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
He joins Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and John Millman in the men’s singles draw.
Aussies in action – Queen’s
RESULTS
Men’s qualifying singles, final round
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR) 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Dan Evans (GBR)
John Millman (AUS) v Reilly Opelka (USA)
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [2] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)
Men’s doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) v [WC] Alastair Gray (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Matteo Berrettini(ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Max Purcell (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev (RUS)
James Duckworth and Chris O’Connell’s qualifying bids at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle have both fallen short in three-set battles.
Their final qualifying round losses means Jordan Thompson is the sole Australian representative in the singles draw.
Aussies in action – Halle
RESULTS
Men’s qualifying singles, final round
[5] Ilya Ivashka (BLR) d [8] James Duckworth (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-0
[12] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-2
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Daniel Altmaier (GER)
Men’s doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Frederik Nielsen (DEN)/Franko Skugor (CRO)
Sam Stosur makes her tour return at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham this week.
The former world No.4 faces Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova in her first match since the Adelaide International in February.
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s No.2-ranked woman, plays top seed Elise Mertens in the opening round.
Aussies in action – Birmingham
COMING UP
Women’s singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Elise Mertens (BEL)
[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v [Q] Tereza Martincova (CZE)
Women’s doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v [1] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL)
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Ons Jabeur (TUN) v [4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Catherine McNally (USA)
Priscilla Hon lost in the final qualifying round at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.
American Hailey Baptiste scored a 6-3 7-5 victory against the 23-year-old Australian, who had scored her first tour-level win in over a year to reach the final qualifying round.
World No.1 Ash Barty was set to play this event, but has withdrawn as she continues her recovery from a hip injury.
Aussies in action – Berlin
RESULTS
Women’s qualifying singles, final round
Hailey Baptiste (USA) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 7-5