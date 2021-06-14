Ash Barty remains at world No.1, while fellow Aussie Storm Sanders sets new career-highs in both singles and doubles in the latest rankings.

Australia, 14 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

A hip injury derailed Ash Barty’s Roland Garros campaign, forcing the world No.1 to retire during her second-round match in Paris. But the good news for the 25-year-old Australian is that this result has not impacted her ranking, with Barty spending her 80th non-consecutive week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

Storm Sanders is at a new career-high this week, rising 13 places to world No.148 after qualifying at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, while Ellen Perez jumps 14 spots after reaching the final qualifying round at Roland Garros.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.72 +4 Astra Sharma No.125 -1 Maddison Inglis No.139 -4 Sam Stosur No.145 -12 Lizette Cabrera No.146 +5 Storm Sanders No.148 +13 Arina Rodionova No.168 +1 Priscilla Hon No.176 -14 Ellen Perez No.229 +14

Men’s singles

After second-round appearances at Roland Garros and Stuttgart, James Duckworth is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 29-year-old, who recorded his first main draw win in Paris then recorded a career-best top-50 win on grass last week, improves nine places to world No.92.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.22 0 John Millman No.43 0 Nick Kyrgios No.58 0 Alexei Popyrin No.67 -4 Jordan Thompson No.81 -17 James Duckworth No.92 +9 Christopher O’Connell No.131 -2 Marc Polmans No.152 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.179 +1 Alex Bolt No.195 0

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders’ remarkable season continues to deliver new highs, with the Australian setting a new career-high of No.61 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old scored a first Roland Garros win, then continued this momentum with a finals run at a WTA 250 grass-court tournament in Nottingham.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.27 0 Ellen Perez No.50 -1 Storm Sanders No.61 +1 Arina Rodionova No.79 -6 Sam Stosur No.86 -22 Ajla Tomljanovic No.115 -5 Monique Adamczak No.121 +1 Astra Sharma No.128 -2 Alison Bai No.179 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.188 -9

Men’s doubles

John Peers remains Australia’s top-ranked man at world No.25 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Luke Saville is at a new career-high this week, improving two places to world No.33 after reaching the third round at Roland Garros, while Matt Reid rises six spots to world No.94 after winning his third ATP Challenger title of the season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.25 0 Luke Saville No.33 +2 Max Purcell No.44 +2 Alex de Minaur No.69 -5 Matthew Ebden No.70 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.72 -1 Matt Reid No.94 +6 Marc Polmans No.111 +6 James Duckworth No.225 -6 Scott Puodziunas No.236 -12

