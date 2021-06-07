Dylan Alcott contests his 15th Grand Slam singles final in Paris today. Can he claim his 13th major and third straight crown at Roland Garros?

Paris, France, 7 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Dylan Alcott has a chance to add to his incredible record when he contests the quad wheelchair singles final at Roland Garros this evening.

It is the 15th Grand Slam singles final of Alcott’s career and he is looking to claim a 13th major title.

The world No.1 boasts an unbeaten career record in Paris, where he is aiming to win a third consecutive Roland Garros crown. Standing in his way is world No.3 Sam Schroder, a 21-year-old from the Netherlands who has emerged as Alcott’s fiercest rival.

This is the third Grand Slam final between these two players in the past nine months.

The left-handed Schroder won his maiden major title with a three-set victory against Alcott in the US Open final last year. They met again in the Australian Open final in February, where 30-year-old Alcott lost only a single game playing in his hometown of Melbourne.

Their career head-to-head record stands at 6-1 in Alcott’s favour, with the Australian comfortably winning their past three meetings.

Most recent meetings September 2020, US Open, round-robin Alcott (AUS) d Schroder (NED) 6-2 6-4 September 2020, US Open, final Schroder (NED) d Alcott (AUS) 7-6(5) 0-6 6-4 October 2020, Roland Garros, semifinals Alcott (AUS) d Schroder (NED) 6-2 6-4 February 2021, Victorian Open, quarterfinal Alcott (AUS) d Schroder (NED) 6-1 6-3 February 2021, Australian Open, final Alcott (AUS) d Schroder (NED) 6-1 6-0

They have played once before on clay – in the Roland Garros semifinals last year, with Alcott winning in straight sets.

Although rivals, Alcott and Schroder have formed a close friendship and played doubles together for a first time this week. They finished runner-up to American David Wagner and Brit Andy Lapthorne in the quad wheelchair doubles final.

The final begins at 7pm AEST.

