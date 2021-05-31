Sixteen Australians feature in the Roland Garros 2021 doubles draws. Find out who they play ...

Paris, France, 31 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Six teams in the Roland Garros 2021 men’s doubles draw feature Australian players – and all have avoided seeded opponents in their first round match-ups.

John Peers and New Zealand’s Michael Venus, who won their fourth career ATP doubles title as a team in Geneva earlier this month, are the No.10 seeds. They face French wildcards Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang in their opening match.

Australian Open 2020 finalists Max Purcell and Luke Saville also face French wildcards in the first round.

Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, who were quarterfinalists at Australian Open 2021, have a difficult opening match-up against higher-ranked Robin Haase of the Netherlands and German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Roland Garros 2021

Men’s doubles, first round [10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Antoine Hoang (FRA) Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [WC] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Robin Haase (NED)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Divij Sharan (IND) John Millman (AUS)/Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v Yen-Hsen Lu (TPE)/Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (SRB)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros men’s doubles draw

Ellen Perez and China’s Zheng Saisai, a Roland Garros doubles finalist in 2019, are the No.13 seeds in the women’s doubles draw. They have a tough first-round assignment against American combination Cori Gauff and Venus Williams. The 17-year-old Gauff is ranked No.41 in doubles, while 40-year-old Williams is a former world No.1 and a two-time Roland Garros doubles champion.

Ash Barty and American Jennifer Brady are the No.15 seeds. They face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the opening round.

Roland Garros 2021

Women’s doubles, first round [13] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v Cori Gauff (USA)/Venus Williams (USA) [15] Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v [16] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU) Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Yana Sizikova (RUS) Astra Sharma (AUS)/Hayley Carter (USA) v Vivian Heisen (GER)/Kveta Peschke (CZE)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros women’s doubles

Ajla Tomljanovic was the sole Australian in action on day one at Roland Garros and the 28-year-old made a winning start, advancing to the second round in singles.

Four Australians feature on this evening’s schedule – John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Chris O’Connell and Storm Sanders – as first-round singles matches continue.

The doubles events begin later in the week.