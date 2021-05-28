Find out who our Australian players will meet in their opening-round matches in Paris.

Paris, France, 28 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

The draws for Roland Garros 2021 are set – and there’s some mixed fortunes for our Aussie contenders.

Ash Barty is the top seed in the women’s singles draw. The 25-year-old begins her campaign against world No.70 Bernarda Pera. It will be Barty’s first career meeting against the left-handed 26-year-old American.

Wildcard Astra Sharma has landed in the same section of the draw as Barty, who looms as a potential third-round opponent for the 25-year-old from Perth. Sharma plays a qualifier in the first round.

Ajla Tomljanovic has been pitted against a top-20 seed in the opening round in her past four appearances in Paris – but this streak has, fortunately, ended. This year the 28-year-old Australian meets Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova, a 27-year-old who entered the draw with a protected ranking. Tomljanovic won their only previous meeting in straight sets.

Roland Garros 2021

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank v Player Rank [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v Bernarda Pera (USA) 70 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 76 v Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 159 [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 124 v Qualifer –

Another Australian woman still has a chance to earn a main draw spot. Storm Sanders, a 26-year-old ranked No.161, is through to the final qualifying round and plays Switzerland’s Susan Bandecchi tonight. Victory against the No.219-ranked Bandecchi would guarantee Sanders a main draw debut at Roland Garros.

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2021 women’s singles draw

In the men’s singles draw, Australia’s top-ranked man Alex de Minaur plays Italian Stefano Travaglia in the first round. The No.21-seeded De Minaur has a 1-0 head-to-head record against the world No.77.

John Millman and James Duckworth also face Italian opponents in the opening round. Millman, who has avoided a seeded player in the first round for the first time in five years, meets world No.85 Gianluca Mager, while Duckworth has drawn world No.81 Salvatore Caruso.

Alexei Popyrin has been handed the toughest draw possible. The 21-year-old, who won the Roland Garros boys’ singles title in 2017, plays 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. It will be a rematch of their Madrid Open third round match earlier this month, which world No.3 Nadal won in straight sets.

In his Roland Garros main draw debut, wildcard Chris O’Connell faces world No.55 Tommy Paul. The 24-year-old American won the boys’ singles title in Paris in 2015.

Jordan Thompson is set to face Spain’s Jaume Munar, which will be his first career meeting against the world No.80.

Roland Garros 2021

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank v Player Rank [21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 22 v Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 77 John Millman (AUS) 43 v Gianluca Mager (ITA) 85 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 62 v [3] Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 64 v Jaume Munar (ESP) 80 James Duckworth (AUS) 99 v Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 81 [WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 129 v Tommy Paul (USA) 55

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2021 men’s singles draw

Australians Aleksandar Vukic and Marc Polmans lost in the final qualifying round last night, dashing their hopes of joining their peers in the main draw.