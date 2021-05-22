Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis is the men's singles champion in Biella. It is his fourth career ATP Challenger title.

Biella, Italy , 22 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis is back in the winners’ circle, claiming an ATP Challenger singles title in Italy.

The 25-year-old scored a 6-3 6-4 victory against third seed Enzo Couacaud of France in the Biella final, conceding a mere seven points on serve in the 73-minute match.

It is Kokkinakis’ fourth career ATP Challenger title victory – and first since October 2018. It is his second clay-court title, having previously also won in Bordeaux in May 2015.

Currently ranked No.198, Kokkinakis’ ranking is projected to return to the world’s top 180.

Kokkinakis now turns his attention to Roland Garros next week, where he’ll compete in qualifying.

Aussies in action – Biella

RESULTS

Men’s singles, final

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [3] Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 6-3 6-4