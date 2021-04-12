Winners have been crowned at the 2021 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia.

Canberra, ACT, 12 April 2021 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s most promising 12/u and 14/u juniors competed in Canberra at the 2021 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia last week.

Cruz Hewitt (Vic) and Tahlia Kokkinis (Qld) claimed the 12/u singles titles, while Charlie Camus (ACT) and Lily Taylor (Qld) won the 14/u singles events.

Hewitt is the son of former world No.1 and Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

“Everyone had a fantastic time in Canberra, the capital turned on great weather and all the players, parents and coaches enjoyed being together once again at a national championships for the first time in 15 months,” Tournament Director Francis Soyer said.

“Players competed in five highly competitive singles matches, as well as doubles and mixed doubles matches to give them a great benchmark on how they compare with the best players in their age group from across Australia.”

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said it was a privilege to host the championships.

“It was brilliant to host the latest edition of the Australian Claycourt Championships after a very challenging 12 months for everyone. The European clay courts were in exceptional condition and the ACT region players did extremely well in their backyard,” Kachel said.

“Congratulations to all athletes that competed. The event also provided a brilliant boost to the local economy and businesses having so many people enjoying all that Canberra has to offer.”

2021 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships presented by Kia results

Singles

Boys 12-and-under final: Cruz Hewitt (Vic) d Elijah Dikkenberg (NSW) 6-1 6-2

Girls 12-and-under final: Tahlia Kokkinis (Qld) d Koharu Nishikawa (Vic) 6-3 6-1

Boys 14-and-under final: Charlie Camus (ACT) d Hayden Jones (Qld) 4-6 6-1 6-3

Girls 14-and-under final: Lily Taylor (Qld) d Alana Subasic (NSW) 2-6 6-4 6-3

Doubles

Boys 12-and-under final: Asher Brownrigg (Qld)/Cruz Hewitt (Vic) d Cody Atkinson (Qld)/Elijah Dikkenberg (NSW) 6-2 2-6 [10-5]

Girls 12-and-under final: Ava Beck (Vic)/Koharu Nishikawa (Vic) d Emerson Jones (Qld)/Tahlia Kokkinis (Qld) 1-6 7-6(3) [10-4]

Boys 14-and-under final: Hayden Jones (Qld)/Hugh Winter (SA) d Jonas Hahn (SA)/Michael Smith (SA) 6-1 6-2

Girls 14-and-under final: Yelena Mana Kelleher (WA)/Lily Taylor (Qld) d Audrey Aulia (NSW)/Ashley Katz (NSW) 3-6 6-3 [10-4]

> VIEW: Full tournament draws and results