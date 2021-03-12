Guadalajara, Mexico, 12 March 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Astra Sharma will turn her attention to doubles after Sara Sorribes Tormo claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory in their Guadalajara quarterfinal.

Sorribes Tormo, the No.4 seed at the Abierto de Guadalajara tournament in Mexico, was dominant from the outset, racing to a 4-0 lead.

While Sharma clawed back one service break, she couldn’t managed a first-set comeback.

With another service break over Sharma in the sixth game of the second set, Sorribes Tormo went on to complete her victory in one hour and 20 minutes.

Sharma will soon return to the court with countrywoman Ellen Perez to contest the doubles quarterfinal.

The Australians, seeded No.3 at Guadalajara, face wildcards Eugenie Bouchard and CoCo Vandeweghe.

Results:

Women’s singles, quarterfinal

[4] Sara Torribes Tormo (ESP) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Coming up:

Women’s doubles, quarterfinal

[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [W] Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA)