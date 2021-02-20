Tennis Australia has launched a new Play Tennis campaign encouraging people from all walks of life to ‘release the player within’.

More people than ever are set to get into the swing of things as Tennis Australia launches its new Play Tennis campaign.

The new campaign coincides with the sport’s increasing popularity, with casual court bookings growing by 95 per cent in 2019-2020.

The light-hearted campaign highlights tennis as a sport for everyone and encourages people from all walks of life to ‘release the player within’, whether that be transforming their ‘piñata-breaking’ moves into a backhand or ‘fly-squatting stance’ into a serve.

From the beginner to the aspiring player, more than 75 per cent of the Australian population now have access to online court bookings through play.tennis.com.au.

“We’re delighted to launch this fun new campaign that highlights all the ways people can play tennis,” Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Matt Dwyer said.

“Tennis has always been a sport for everyone – for all ages and all abilities. Now it’s also the perfect COVIDSafe activity, being naturally non-contact and with built-in physical distancing, allowing players of all ages to safely have a hit.

“It’s now easier than ever to book a tennis experience, with an increasing number of clubs across Australia offering the ability to book online.”

The campaign showcases all the different ways people can play tennis, from ANZ Tennis Hot Shots and Cardio Tennis, to Open Court Sessions and online court bookings.

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots uses smaller courts, lighter racquets, lower nets and low compression balls making it suitable for children of all abilities, giving them the chance to rally and play the game from the very first lesson.

Social tennis competitions encourage different age groups to mingle on and off the court, while Cardio Tennis keeps up the pace for those wanting to get their heart rate up and improve their fitness.

Open Court Sessions offers a range of dynamic tennis activities, putting a spin on the traditional game with entertaining formats and a variety of equipment, and incorporates great food and music.

Tennis is one of the most inclusive sports in Australia. Initiatives to ensure the sport is accessible to the whole community include the Glam Slam, tailored programs for people with blind or low vision, deaf or hard of hearing and people with intellectual disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder.

