Ash Barty is creating history at Australian Open 2021 and reaffirming her status as one of Australia's best-performing players over the past four decades.

Melbourne, Australia , 17 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

World No.1 Ash Barty has advanced to a third consecutive Australian Open singles quarterfinal, producing stunning tennis to reach this stage without losing a set.

The 24-year-old’s efforts also put her in elite company, as one of the best performing Australian players at the tournament in the past 40 years.

Only two other Australian players, Wendy Turnbull and Pat Cash, have reached as many Australian Open quarterfinals over the past four decades.

Turnbull made three consecutive quarterfinals between 1982-1984, when the Australian Open was played on grass at Kooyong. The Queenslander also made quarterfinals in 1980 and 1981, enjoying a consistent five-year streak.

Three of Cash’s Australian Open singles quarterfinal appearances were at Kooyong too (in 1982, 1984 and 1987), making Barty the first Australian player to advance to multiple singles quarterfinals in Melbourne Park’s storied 33-year history.

Australian singles quarterfinalists in the past 40 years Women Years Men Years Wendy Turnbull 3 (1982, 1983, 1984) Pat Cash 4 (1982, 1984, 1987, 1988) Ash Barty 3 (2019, 2020, 2021) Wally Masur 2 (1983, 1987) Elizabeth Smylie 1 (1987) Paul McNamee 1 (1982) Anne Minter 1 (1988) Mark Woodforde 1 (1996) Hana Mandlikova 1 (1988) Pat Rafter 1 (2001) Alicia Molik 1 (2005) Lleyton Hewitt 1 (2005) Jelena Dokic 1 (2009) Nick Kyrgios 1 (2015)

Barty is now attempting to become the first Australian woman to reach consecutive Australian Open semifinals since Turnbull in 1981.

Should she defeat Czech No.25 seed Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals today, Barty will join Cash as the only Aussie player to make two Australian Open semifinals in the past 40 years.

Australian singles semifinalists in the past 40 years Women Years Men Years Wendy Turnbull 1 (1984) Pat Cash 2 (1987, 1988) Ash Barty 1 (2020) Paul McNamee 1 (1982) Wally Masur 1 (1987) Mark Woodforde 1 (1996) Pat Rafter 1 (2001) Lleyton Hewitt 1 (2005)

Only two players have advanced to an Australian Open singles final in the past 40 years – Pat Cash (finalist in 1987 and 1988) and Lleyton Hewitt (2005).

The last Australian player to win an Australian Open title was Chris O’Neil, who won the women’s singles championships in 1978.

