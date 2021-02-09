Sam Stosur has made a winning start to her 19th Australian Open campaign, defeating Destanee Aiava in an all-Australian first-round showdown.

Melbourne, Australia , 9 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur is back – and winning.

The 36-year-old has made a triumphant Grand Slam return, defeating fellow Australian Destanee Aiava 6-4 6-4 at John Cain Arena this evening.

Stosur, who is contesting only her second tour-level tournament in 11 months, recorded her first singles win at a major since Roland Garros 2019 and snapped a five-match losing streak at the Australian Open stretching back to 2015.

The US Open 2011 champion was forced to fight hard against the 20-year-old Aiava, who was seeking her first Grand Slam main draw win.

Both players struggled to gain any momentum early in the match.

After nine consecutive service breaks, Stosur finally held in the 10th game – sealing the opening set with an ace.

As world No.112 Stosur settled into the match, Aiava’s unforced error count grew. A composed Stosur’s experience proved telling as she served out victory after 96 minutes on court.

“It feels so good to be in the second round, I’m really happy with that match. I’m pleased with the way I played and looking forward to the next one,” Stosur said.

It is the 93rd Grand Slam main draw singles win of Stosur’s illustrious career and sets up a second-round clash with American Jessica Pegula.

World No.61 Pegula upset two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the opening round.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Aussies in action – day two results

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) d [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-4 6-4

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-0 6-0

[4] Sofia Kenin (USA) d [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Nao Hibino (JPN) d [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 2-6 6-3 7-5

Madison Brengle (USA) d [WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-1 6-2

Men’s singles, first round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Tennys Sandgren (USA) 7-5 6-1 6-1

[WC] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) d Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [13] David Goffin (BEL) 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3

[19] Karen Khachanov (RUS) d [WC] Aleksandar Vukic 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4

[24] Casper Ruud (NOR) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-3 2-1 ret.

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) d [WC] Li Tu (AUS) 6-7(1) 6-4 7-6(4) 6-4

