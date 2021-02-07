Ash Barty's stunning tour return culminates in winning the Yarra Valley Classic singles title at this week's Melbourne Summer Series.

Melbourne, Australia, 7 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ash Barty has capped a perfect return to professional tennis by claiming her ninth career WTA singles title.

The world No.1 secured the Yarra Valley Classic title today with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory over world No.15 Garbine Muguruza at Margaret Court Arena.

Barty, contesting her first tournament in 11 months, produced her best tennis of the week to subdue the in-form Spaniard. The top-seeded Barty fired 11 aces and won 77 per cent of points on her first serve.

“It’s been a little while between drinks for us, but it’s certainly nice to be back out here,” Barty said after winning her first title since last January’s Adelaide International. “I’m enjoying absolutely every second.”

AMAZING ASH! 🏆 🥳 🙌@ashbarty has won her first title of the year, defeating Muguruza 7-6(3) 6-4 in the Yarra Valley Classic final 🎉#GoAusssies pic.twitter.com/JiXmoBtJ0X — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) February 7, 2021

Muguruza, who had only dropped 10 games in four matches to advance to the final, started strongly and served for the opening set at 5-4.

However, Barty refused to let the former world No.1 dictate. Mixing pace with poise, Barty was able to control the rhythm of the match.

After dominating the opening set tiebreak, Barty maintained her momentum to edge ahead 3-1 in the second set.

Muguruza kept fighting and broke back in the sixth game – but Barty broke again in the ninth game and then comfortably served out victory after one hour and 47 minutes on court. She finished with 28 winners to Muguruza’s 14.

In thanking the crowd, Barty acknowledged how special it was to be competing in front of fans again.

“For us, this is what makes the magic happen,” she said. “To all of the Melburnians here, I feel for you guys. You’ve had an exceptionally tough six or seven months. I have a lot of friends and family down here, so I feel for you. But I’m so happy and grateful that you guys can be here with us at the moment, making it extra special for us.”

Barty now turns her attention to next week’s Australian Open, where she plays world No.77 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the opening round on Tuesday.

