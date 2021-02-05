Find out who the 23 Australian players in the Australian Open 2021 women's and men's singles draws face in the opening round ...

Melbourne, Australia, 5 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

The draws have been set for Australian Open 2021 and our Aussie players face some challenging first rounds.

World No.1 Ash Barty, who is one of 10 Australian women in the draw, begins her quest against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic.

Maddison Inglis has been pitted against defending champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, while Lizette Cabrera faces second seed Simona Halep.

The women’s singles draw also features an all-Australian showdown in the opening round, with wildcards Sam Stosur and Destanee Aiava to play. It will be the first time in Stosur’s 19 Australian Open main draw singles appearances that she faces another Australian player.

Australian Open 2021

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v Danka Kovinic (MNE) 77 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 69 v Misaki Doi (JPN) 84 [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 112 v [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 218 [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 129 v Nao Hibino (JPN) 73 [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 130 v [4] Sofia Kenin (USA) 4 [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 140 v [2] Simona Halep (ROU) 2 [WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 169 v Madison Brengle (USA) 83 [WC] Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 452 v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 62 [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 747 v [Q] Rebecca Marino (CAN) 316

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2021 women’s singles draw

Thirteen Australians feature in the men’s singles draw, which is the highest Aussie representation in 21 years.

Australia’s top-ranked man, Alex de Minaur, is the No.21 seed. He plays American Tennys Sandgren, a two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist, in his opening match.

Three Aussie players – Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and Aleksandar Vukic – will meet seeded opponents in the opening round.

Australian Open 2021

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 23 v Tennys Sandgren (USA) 50 John Millman (AUS) 38 v Corentin Moutet (FRA) 80 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 47 v [Q] Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) 184 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 52 v [24] Casper Ruud (NOR) 27 James Duckworth (AUS) 105 v [LL] Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 120 [WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 114 v [13] David Goffin (BEL) 14 [WC] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 120 v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 37 [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS) 125 v Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 55 [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) 174 v Norbert Gombos (SVK) 89 [WC] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 195 v [19] Karen Khachanov (RUS) 20 [Q] Bernard Tomic (AUS) 228 v Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 104 [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 266 v Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 97 [WC] Li Tu (AUS) – v Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 63

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2021 men’s singles draw

Australian Open 2021 tickets are now on sale via ticketmaster.com.au.