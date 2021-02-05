World No.1 Ash Barty continues her winning run at the Melbourne Summer Series at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia, 5 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ash Barty continues to build impressive momentum ahead of Australian Open 2021, advancing to the semifinals at this week’s Yarra Valley Classic.

The world No.1 recorded a 7-5 2-6 [10-4] victory over world No.60 Shelby Rogers at Margaret Court Arena this morning.

There were tests for Barty, who got broken to love serving for the opening set at 5-3, but each time she found answers.

Big-hitting Rogers dominated the second set, using her powerful groundstrokes to dictate points and enjoyed great success finishing points at the net.

Barty, however, showed her class in a deciding match tiebreak. The unflappable top seed closed out victory after 92 minutes on court.

“There were certainly some challenges today, but happy to click into gear and find a way in that third set,” Barty said.

The Australian finished the match with 10 aces, hitting seven of them in the opening set.

“It was a tricky one. When the roof is shut in here, the conditions become quite sterile. For me it’s hard to feel like I can create a lot, but I thought I did well to hang in there,” Barty said.

“I’m happy to get through and get another opportunity tomorrow.”

Barty will face fifth-seeded Serena Williams in the semifinals.

World No.11 Williams leads their head-to-head record 2-0, however they have not played since Roland Garros 2018.

“I have nothing to lose going into that match,” Williams said. “She’s obviously a crowd favourite and when I’m not playing against her, I’m rooting for her too.”

YARRA VALLEY CLASSIC

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-5 2-6 [10-4]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, semifinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [5] Serena Williams (USA)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[8] Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v [2] Nicole Melichar (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED)

Tickets for the Melbourne Summer Series, which begin from $20 for adults and $5 for children, are available through Ticketmaster. All events will be played within the Margaret Court Arena Zone at Melbourne Park.

