There is plenty to cheer about for Aussie fans at Melbourne Park today, with 22 Australian players competing in the Melbourne Summer Series.

Melbourne, Australia, 3 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

A blockbuster line-up of 77 matches is scheduled for today’s Melbourne Summer Series at Melbourne Park – and 20 of them feature Australian players.

World No.1 Ash Barty’s competitive return continues with a Yarra Valley Classic third round singles clash against Czech Marie Bouzkova, as well as a second round doubles match.

“It’s certainly nice to be back,” Barty said after her singles win yesterday. “I’ve been getting a little impatient the last few months getting ready to play.”

There’s plenty of Aussies to share the spotlight with this week too, with the Australian men starring on court at Melbourne Park. Seven progressed to the second round at the Murray River Open and six also advanced to that stage in the Great Ocean Road Open.

Five of these players – Andrew Harris, Harry Bourchier, Aleksandar Vukic, Dane Sweeny and Max Purcell – have recorded the first ATP main draw wins of their careers.

Nick Kyrgios, who is playing his first ATP tournament in 11 months, is thrilled to see the Aussies performing so strongly.

“We’ve got such a big crop of players now, especially with five or six of us at the top that they’ve got to draw from,” said the world No.47.

Kyrgios predicts those Aussies enjoying breakthroughs can continue their winning runs too.

“They can do it as well, they’re good players. I know, I’ve played with them, I’ve hit with them, I’ve seen them play,” he said of the chances of continued tour-level success. “They’re all capable. They just need to believe in themselves.”

However, Kyrgios is hoping to end Bourchier’s winning run when they meet at Court 3 today.

“I’m just going to go out there, have a bit of fun,” Kyrgios said of the match-up with his good friend.

Aussies in action today:

MURRAY RIVER OPEN

Men’s singles, second round

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA), Court 3, first match

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Ricardas Berankis (LTU), Court 16, first match

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [15] Tommy Paul (USA), Court 14, second match

James Duckworth (AUS) v [7] Ugo Humbert (FRA), Court 6, third match

[WC] Andrew Harris (AUS) v [2] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), 1573 Arena, fourth match

[13] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [Alt] Harry Bourchier (AUS), Court 3, fourth match

Men’s doubles, second round

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [8] Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX), Court 15, third match

GREAT OCEAN ROAD OPEN

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [13] Aljaz Bedene (SLO), Court 6, second match

Aleksander Vukic (AUS) v [4] Jannik Sinner (ITA), Court 12, second match

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA), Court 3, third match

[Alt] Matthew Ebden (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA), Court 14, fourth match

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v [8] Alexander Bulbik (KAZ), Court 14, fifth match

[WC] Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Karen Khachanov (RUS), Court 6, sixth match

Men’s doubles, first round

[Alt] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Dane Sweeny (AUS) v Robin Haase (NED)/Sam Querrey (USA), Court 14, sixth match

YARRA VALLEY CLASSIC

Women’s singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [16] Marie Bouzkova (CZE), Margaret Court Arena, second match

Women’s doubles, second round

[8] Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Ons Jabeur (TUN)/Christina McHale (USA), Court 10, fifth match

GIPPSLAND TROPHY

Women’s doubles, second round

[WC] Daria Gavrilova (AUS)/Simona Halep (ROU) v [3] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) Court 10, fourth match

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP), Court 13, sixth match

[WC] Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) v [8] Anna Blinkova (RUS)/Veronika Kudermetova (RUS), Court 10, sixth match

GRAMPIANS TROPHY

Women’s singles, first round

[Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS) v Ann Li (USA), Court 5, fourth match

Team Australia features in ATP Cup action as well today, also played at Melbourne Park. The Aussie team, led by Alex de Minaur and John Millman, faces Team Greece this evening at Rod Laver Arena.

Tickets for the Melbourne Summer Series, which begin from $20 for adults and $5 for children, are available through Ticketmaster. All events will be played within the Margaret Court Arena Zone at Melbourne Park.

