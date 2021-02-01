Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 1 February 2021

As a long-term supporter of tennis in Australia, ANZ are awarding $10,000 grants to 10 tennis clubs or venues around the country through the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Community Grants program. No matter how big or small the club is, these grants can help it grow.

Entries for the grants are now open, apply now at anz.com/communitygrants.

Applications close on 22 March 2021.

