Clubs are invited to apply for ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Community Grants, which can be used to improve facilities or run community events.

Australia, 1 February 2021 | tennis.com.au

As a long-term supporter of tennis in Australia, ANZ are awarding $10,000 grants to 10 tennis clubs or venues around the country through the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Community Grants program. No matter how big or small the club is, these grants can help it grow.

Entries for the grants are now open, apply now at anz.com/communitygrants.

Applications close on 22 March 2021.

Terms and conditions apply