Do you have a favourite tennis player you would like to meet?

Australia, 28 December 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Do you have a favourite tennis player that you would love to meet? Or perhaps even hit with them?

During 2020, we asked Australian celebrities to share their tennis interests and stories in our Celebrity Match series. We discovered that no matter what field that they excel in or how famous they are, they also dream of meeting our top-ranked Aussie tennis players.

This is a collection of the best answers to the following question:

If you could meet any tennis player, who would it be?

Michala Banas, actress: Goodness! I’d love to meet Evonne Goologong-Cawley. What a remarkable woman with an incredible career and legacy.

Pip Edwards, fashion designer: I’m so excited that I have had some incredible Aussie pro talent reach out to have a hit, so I can’t wait to get on the court with Jelena Dokic. I currently get coaching from former pro Louise Pleming, so she is preparing me for that hit with Jelena. I need a few more lessons before that happens!

Tamsyn Manou, athletics champion: Of the Australians, oh my god my list is too long! I loved Lleyton Hewitt and the way he played the game, he always fought. Pat Rafter was good too. We’ve had so many great tennis players. Ash Barty is such a star. She’s so inspiring and I’ll definitely take my daughter to watch her play next year.

Anna Meares, cycling champion: Ash Barty. I think she is a gem of a human being and as real as they come.

Rob Mills, entertainer: I’d like to meet Nick Kyrgios, have a few beers and chat about media scrutiny and what it’s like to be him. I think he is one of best on the tour. I’d also cheekily ask for a lesson.

Turia Pitt, author and motivational speaker: Dylan Alcott. I’ve met him before, but I’d meet him again easily! He’s funny, he’s passionate and he says it like it is.

Matt Preston, television personality: I’d pick having a hit with the Rodionova sisters or Alicia Molik. Although Arina and Anastasia are always very rude about how awful my tennis style is, their ruthless honesty is part of the reason I love them. Alicia, however, is one of the nicest people you could ever meet or hit with.

Eamon Sullivan, swimming champion: Ash Barty. She is a gun athlete and loves a beer – why wouldn’t you want to meet her?!

