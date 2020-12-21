Why is tennis fun? We asked some high-profile Australians to answer this question ...

Australia, 21 December 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Whether it is being able to play with friends, the thrill of competition or the inclusive nature of the sport, there are many different reasons why people love tennis.

During 2020, we asked Australian celebrities to share their tennis interests and memories in our Celebrity Match series. We discovered that no matter what field that excel in, many also have a soft spot for tennis.

This is a collection of some of our favourite answers to the following statement:

Tennis is fun because …

Layne Beachley, surfing champion: Tennis is fun because it’s social, a great way to be physically active and it is also challenging, but rewarding.

Kane Cornes, AFL premiership player and media personality: Tennis is fun because anyone of any age and ability can have a go.

Pip Edwards, fashion designer: Tennis is fun because it gets your body moving, it sparks a competitive nature, and it’s the best social activity there is that can take you beyond your youth! I am the truly the biggest fan. My tennis lessons are the highlight of my week.

Sally Fitzgibbons, professional surfer: Tennis is fun because you will never see the same shot twice, just like in surfing where every wave is different. There are an infinite amount of combinations and experiences to be had on the court.

Reece Hignell, chef and television personality: Tennis is fun because it’s interactive, inclusive and adaptable. The greats have shown us that anyone can play – just pick up a racquet!

Peter Hitchener, newreader: Tennis is fun because there is nothing like the enjoyment you get out of a game of tennis. Win, lose or draw you come off the court and somehow feel refreshed and energised, no matter how hard the match has been.

Nazeem Hussain, comedian: Tennis is fun because you’re only ever a point or two away from getting back into a match. It’s fun to watch and it is fun to play as well. For me, merely getting the ball back over the net feels like a major accomplishment too!

Chyka Keebaugh, businesswoman and media personality: Tennis is fun because you never know how a match will go or who will win – and that’s the exciting part!

Georgia Love, media personality: Tennis is fun because anyone can play it. From just playing socially yourself even up to elite level, there’s really no age limitations.

Tamsyn Manou, athletics champion: Tennis is fun because you can play it at all different levels. You can play it socially where it’s relaxed and a game to keep fit, but it can also be competitive where you can see how far you can go with it. It’s a sport that everybody can participate in and you can also be a fan as well as participant. It’s one of the great sports that is all encompassing of all people.

Anna Meares, cycling champion: Tennis is fun because you don’t have to be good to still have fun with friends. Bad or exceptional at the game, it’s fun to watch and play.

Lorinska Merrington, reality television star: Tennis is fun because it’s a great workout, very social, played everywhere, and you can play it forever.

If this is what happens when @jaseandpj hit with Lorinska and @nazeem_hussain what will will happen when the @kiis1011 duo hit the floating court tomorrow!? 🤔😂 Can't wait to find out! #GetYourRacquetOn #PlayTennis #OpenCourtSession pic.twitter.com/sbYaplmMZ4 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 29, 2020

Rob Mills, entertainer: Tennis is fun because everyone can play it and you can play all year round. I am so glad I got asked to play. It’s been great for meeting new people and keeping me fit.

Lauren Phillips, media personality: Tennis is fun because you are never too old to learn. It’s a great sport for any ability and any age.

Ash Pollard, media personality: Tennis is fun because it’s a sport you can play your entire life – there is never a use-by date!

Matt Preston, television personality: Tennis is fun …

a) because everyone can play.

b) because it is amazing to watch the best in the world play a sport you love and aren’t very good at.

c) unless you are playing my highly-competitive 16-year-old son, who takes the greatest pleasure on beating his old Dad.

Tim Robards, media personality: Tennis is fun because you get to let out a bit of your competitive spirit and do it in the sunshine.

Eamon Sullivan, swimming champion: Tennis is fun because anyone can play and have fun!

Archie Thompson, soccer legend: Tennis is fun because I feel like you can experience all of the emotions of sport in one match.

Ash Williams, comedian: Tennis is fun because you can play it your whole life, you can always try to get better and you’re always a chance to win.

Melissa Wu, professional diver: Tennis is fun because you can play at any age or skill level, so it’s a fun activity to do with friends and can also be great for cross training to improve fitness.

