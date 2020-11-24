Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Melbourne, Australia, 24 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

For the second year in a row, Tennis Australia’s AO Summer Smash has been recognised for excellence in Esports at the Australian and New Zealand Sports Technology Awards (ANZSTA).

ANZSTA recognises and celebrates excellence in data, digital and technology across the sports, media, entertainment, health and technology landscapes.

The largest Australian event in competitive gaming, AO Summer Smash featuring Fortnite, took place in January during finals weekend at Australian Open 2020.

Some of the best Fortnite players from around the world competed in a solos tournament, with a further 90 personalities from the sports, entertainment and gaming worlds taking part in a ProAm Trios tournament for a record $500,000 in combined prize money and charitable donations.

Leevi ‘Breso’ Breslin (Brisbane, Australia) took home the championship in the solos tournament with popular YouTube talent Lachlan Power, professional gamer Fresh and musician Enschway teaming up to win the Trios Charity Pro-Am.

Power, who has in excess of 14 million subscribers on YouTube, said he was happy that the Australian Open had embraced competitive gaming.

“I hope we can do it every year with the AO. I love seeing the combination of traditional sports and Esports. It’s definitely the future, and hopefully it just gets better and better every year,” Power said.

The solos event featured 90 of the best Fortnite players from Australia and around the world including popular talent benjyfishy, EpikWhale, World Cup runner-up psalm and World Cup duos winner Nyhrox.

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2020 Tennis Australia