World No.1 Dylan Alcott becomes the first Australian to win back-to-back titles at Roland Garros in 31 years.

Paris, France, 11 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Dylan Alcott is the quad wheelchair singles champion at Roland Garros.

The world No.1-ranked Alcott defended his title with an impressive 6-2 6-2 victory over Brit Andy Lapthorne in today’s final.

Alcott made a slow start, losing the opening two games of the match. But the 29-year-old from Melbourne soon found his range, reeling off six consecutive games to take the first set.

Lapthorne proved why he’s the world No.2, putting up a fight early in the second set. There was no curbing Alcott’s momentum though, with the Australian sealing victory with a drop shot winner after 51 minutes on court.

In claiming his 11th career Grand Slam singles title, Alcott becomes the first Australian player to defend a Roland Garros title since Todd Woodbridge won back-to-back boys’ doubles championships in 1988-89.

Alcott is now one of only three Australians to defend a Roland Garros title during the Open era, with Margaret Court the first when she won consecutive women’s singles crowns in 1969-70.

It is Alcott’s fourth Grand Slam title of the 2020 season. He scooped the Australian Open singles and doubles titles, as well as winning the US Open doubles last month.