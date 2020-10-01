Tennis Australia is among eight sporting bodies to commit to implementing governance that supports a greater level of inclusion for trans and gender diverse people in their sports.

1 October 2020 | Tennis Australia

In a world first, eight peak sporting bodies have committed to implementing governance that supports a greater level of inclusion for trans and gender diverse people in their sports.

Tennis Australia was among the group of national sporting organisations who unveiled their policies and guidelines relating to the participation of trans and gender diverse people at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

“As a sport, tennis is unwavering in playing our part to ensure an inclusive society, and we welcome the introduction of these guidelines in making our communities accessible for all,” said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

“We will continue to promote and celebrate inclusiveness and diversity, and are proud of our efforts to welcome all members of our community to participate in our sport.

“The tennis court and club should be a place of enjoyment and comfort for everyone, where people from all walks of life get to know each other without fear of judgement or harassment.

“Inclusivity is at the very core of what we do, and that also involves creating an environment where people feel safe and comfortable to be themselves.”

Click here for the Transgender Inclusion Guidelines for Community Tennis.