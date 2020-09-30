Australia’s Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma have both lost their second-round singles matches in Paris.

Paris, France, 30 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma’s winning runs at Roland Garros have ended.

Former world No.5-ranked Eugenie Bouchard won a hard-fought three-set battle against Gavrilova, while No.27-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova overpowered Sharma in second-round action.

Playing only her second tournament in a return from a year-long injury lay-off, Gavrilova proved she hasn’t lost her trademark fight. The 26-year-old from Melbourne challenged the resurgent Canadian, who reached her first WTA final in more than four years earlier this month.

Bouchard, a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2014, eventually closed out a 5-7 6-4 6-3 victory after two hours and 24 minutes on court. She finished with 44 winners, while Gavrilova hit 37 of her own.

Despite the loss there are many positives to take from the tournament for the returning Gavrilova, who scored her first top-30 win in almost two years earlier this week.

The world No.31-ranked Alexandrova proved too strong for Sharma in their second-round clash, posting a 6-3 6-3 win.

Alexandrova did not face a break point in their 61-minute match, losing only 12 points on serve and finishing with 21 winners. It is the second consecutive match the 25-year-old Russian has eliminated an Aussie contender, having also defeated Maddison Inglis in the opening round.

“She played a pretty clean match. She came pretty aggressive at me. I just don’t think I was consistent enough,” Sharma said.

It ends a career-best Grand Slam singles run in Paris for the No.134-ranked Sharma, who has vowed to use this as a learning experience.

“I think whenever you play matches at this level, you’re exposed quite a bit on what you need to work on,” said the 25-year-old from Perth, who remains in the women’s doubles draw.

“Coming into the Australian summer, that’s a few months away still so I got a lot of time, (there’s) a lot of specific things I need to work on to get better to push these girls at a higher level.”

Aussies Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid were winners on day four, advancing to the second round in men’s doubles action.

ROLAND GARROS

Aussies in action, day four results:

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 7-5 d Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 5-7 6-4 6-3

[27] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) d [LL] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Nikola Cacic (SRB)/Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(5)

Women’s doubles, first round

[5] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 7-5 6-3

