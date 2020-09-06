New York, USA, 6 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson is enjoying a career-best Grand Slam run in New York.

The 26-year-old from Sydney is into the fourth round of a major for the first time, where he faces No.27 seed Borna Coric.

To continue his winning run and advance to the quarterfinals, Thompson needs to score one of the biggest Grand Slam victories of his career.

The No.63-ranked Thompson has a 1-10 record against seeded opponents in Grand Slams, with his single win against world No.16 Jack Sock in the US Open 2017 opening round.

The hard-working Australian has proved he can consistently challenge top seeds, doing so in the past two Grand Slam tournaments. He extended eventual semifinalist Matteo Berrettini to four sets in the US Open second round last year, then lost in a fifth-set tiebreak against world No.12 Fabio Fognini in the Australian Open second round in January.

Thompson is excited to test himself against Coric, who has a career-high ranking of No.12.

“I feel like I’ve got nothing to lose,” Thompson said. “I’m just happy to be there and I’ll give it my all as I always do.”

Thompson has enjoyed a smoother path to the round of 16, spending three hours and 27 minutes less on court than his opponent so far this tournament.

The 23-year-old Coric, who contracted COVID-19 in June, has played two gruelling five-set matches that each lasted more than four hours in his past two rounds. He saved six match points to eliminate fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Aussies in action, day seven:

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [27] Borna Coric (CRO)

Men’s singles, fourth round, Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth match (not before 7am AEST)

A career first Grand Slam quarterfinal is the prize on offer for both players in this fourth round match. Jordan Thompson has progressed beyond the second round at the US Open for a first time. His previous best major performance was a third round run at Roland Garros last year. This is the third time the No.32-ranked Coric, who defeated Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the US Open boys’ singles final in 2013, has advanced to a Grand Slam fourth round and the second time in New York. This is their first career meeting.

