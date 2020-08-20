Australia, 20 August 2020 | tennis.com.au

It has been a challenging year for local tennis clubs, with operations and participation opportunities restricted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The financial implications have been significant too.

In a show of support for impacted community clubs, a nation-wide Click Frenzy initiative begins this evening.

Clubs can register to be involved in a ‘virtual canteen’, which provides an online fundraising avenue. Through sharing a link with members, the club can raise funds with any virtual purchases of canteen items.

The virtual canteen operates from 7pm tonight (Thursday 20 August) until midnight on Sunday 23 August, with funds raised going directly back to clubs.

> Register your club for the Click Frenzy virtual canteen