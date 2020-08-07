UTR Pro Tennis Series calendar extended
The UTR Pro Tennis Series will continue with more events in Sydney and Brisbane in August and September.
The UTR Pro Tennis Series in Australia has been extended with new Pool A and B events in Sydney and Brisbane added to the calendar.
From Sunday 9 August to Friday 4 September, professional tennis players will have the opportunity to compete for an additional $171,500 in prize money.
Both Sydney and Brisbane will host three new Pool A events and two Pool B events. Matches in Sydney will start on Sunday and in Brisbane on Tuesday.
|Sydney Pool A field, 9- 12 August
|Men
|UTR
|Women
|UTR
|Aleksandar Vukic
|14.77
|Destanee Aiava
|12.29
|Rinky Hijikata
|13.82
|Abbie Myers
|11.84
|Benard Nkomba
|13.31
|Alexandra Bozovic
|11.67
|Cameron Green
|13.26
|Lisa Mays
|10.74
|Matt Reid
|13.77
|Taylah Lawless
|10.64
|Nikita Volonski
|13.08
|Bojana Marinkov
|10.22
|Brisbane Pool A field, 11- 14 August
|Men
|UTR
|Women
|UTR
|Jason Kubler
|14.81
|Lizette Cabrera
|12.38
|Alexander Crnokrak
|13.75
|Naiktha Bains (GBR)
|11.81
|Dane Sweeny
|13.56
|Olivia Gadecki
|11.44
|Blake Ellis
|13.53
|Gabriella Da Silva-Fick
|11.31
|Brandon Walkin
|13.35
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|11.23
|Moerani Bouzige
|13.21
|Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz
|11.02
|Calum Puttergill
|13.18
|Chen Dong
|12.73
Updated UTR Pro Tennis Series events calendar:
POOL A
Event 1 – Sydney (9-12 August), Brisbane (11-14 August)
Event 2 – Sydney (15-18 August, men only), Brisbane (17-20 August)
Event 3- Sydney (25-28 August, men only), Brisbane (27-30 August)
POOL B
Event 2 – Sydney (15-18 August, women), Sydney (20-23 August, men), Brisbane (22-25 August)
Event 3- Sydney (25-28 August, women), Sydney (30 August-2 September, men), Brisbane (1-4 September)
The UTR Pro Tennis Series in Australia provides players with the opportunity to compete for prize money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict biosecurity measures will be in place at each event, including:
What is a UTR? Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) is an international tennis rating system that connects millions of tennis players around the world to help them find better matches locally. UTR reflects a player’s current skill level based on head-to-head match scores, and rates all players across age, gender and nationality on the same 16-point scale. Every player can have a UTR – from the pros to juniors to social tennis players.
