Adelaide, Australia, 30 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

The Australian tennis community farewelled one of its longest and best-loved members when Don Candy passed away at age 91 on 14 June.

In a prolific playing career throughout the 1950s and early 1960s, the agile Candy especially thrived in doubles.

He won a Grand Slam title at the French in straight sets alongside American Bob Perry in 1956 and reaching the final in Australia on four occasions (1952, 1953, 1956, 1959), as well as in the US in 1951.

In singles, Candy reached the quarterfinals in Australia in 1952 and 1959, with third and fourth round appearances at each of the other three majors during the 1950s.

Following his retirement as a player, Candy coached the World Team Tennis Baltimore Banners, later becoming the coach of Pam Shriver who went on to win 21 Grand Slam doubles titles and one Grand Slam mixed doubles title.

The long and successful partnership with Shriver cemented Candy’s reputation as both a coaching great and beloved character of the tennis community.

“Don had tremendous tennis IQ. He could see my natural hand eye ability and size, therefore, he shaped my game to become a net rusher to apply the most pressure to each opponent. He coached by the winning percentages, which today would be data,” Shriver related to the WTA website.

“Our 15-year tenure as player and coach was filled with hard work and laughter, a key for me to have a 19-year playing career.

“Without Don moving to my hometown of Baltimore to coach, I never would have become the player I became.”

A proud South Australian, Candy later returned to his home town of Adelaide.

A tremendous supporter of Tennis SA, Candy was inducted in to the South Australian Legends Club in 2011 and was a life member of the International Tennis Club of Australia.

Candy is survived by daughter Georgia and fondly remembered by many in the game.