Australia, 18 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

The professional tennis tours will return in August.

A revised 2020 schedule was revealed overnight, with the WTA Tour planning to resume in Palermo, Italy from 3 August and the ATP Tour to return in Washington, USA from 14 August.

These mark the first professional events since March, when the tours were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are excited to announce a plan for the WTA Tour to return to play this season! Competition is scheduled to begin the week of August 3 —> https://t.co/QJZSIBnF7N pic.twitter.com/yI5hxFq41s — wta (@WTA) June 17, 2020

“Having assessed the global outlook for travel in the latter half of the year, working with our medical experts on providing the safest environment possible, and working through the diverse operational challenges for running events safely in the context of COVID-19, the WTA is pleased to release a calendar for the remainder of the 2020 season,” said WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon.

The ATP has issued a revised provisional calendar that sets a pathway for the resumption of the Tour. The new-look ATP Tour calendar intends to resume on Friday 14 August. — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 17, 2020

ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said a lot of work had gone into the return of competition.

“Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can,” he said. “It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to recognise our tournaments’ efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions. At every turn, ensuring that the resumption of the tour takes place in a safe environment will be paramount.”

The new-look calendar includes the US Open, scheduled to begin on 31 August, and Roland Garros, which has been moved to a 27 September start date for the main draw.

Fans will not be able to attend the US Open, but Roland Garros plans to welcome fans to their event.

“It will absolutely not be behind closed doors. There is no final decision on the number of spectators, which will be decided on with the public authorities,” said French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) also announced last night that its ITF World Tennis Tour would resume on 3 August for women and 17 August for men.