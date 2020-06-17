Tennis Australia’s Head of Major Projects and Sustainability, Matthew Nicholas, has been invited to join the International WELL Building Institute’s, Health-Safety Advisory for Sports and Entertainment Venues.

17 June 2020 | Tennis Australia

Over 25 leaders from global sports and entertainment industries have joined the advisory committee to help advance the completion of the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management specific to venues.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols and emergency plans to address a post COVID-19 environment that brings back athletes, artists, employees and patrons safely. The rating will be available to all facilities and building typologies globally at the end of June.

Nicholas joins representatives from the NFL, FIFA, Broadway, National Amusements, Royal Albert Hall, TD Garden, New York Mets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Victoria’s own Melbourne Cricket Club who make up the Advisory.

“The group will give major sporting bodies and venues the chance to work together to create the best possible outcomes for the post COVID-19 recovery period,” said Nicholas on joining the Health-Safety Advisory for Sports and Entertainment Venues.

“I see this as an outstanding opportunity to implement consistent measures across venues around the world to ensure spectators feel safe no matter which event they choose to attend, and the development of the Rating will provide good guidance in Tennis Australia’s scenario planning for Australian Open 2021.”

Rachel Gutter, President of The International WELL Building Institute said, “We’re as anxious as everyone else to get back to cheering our teams and applauding our artists, the idea of community is one of the foundations of WELL precisely because gathering together with friends and family is part of the human condition.

“We’re grateful for the time and effort these professionals are contributing to help make sure we keep health front and centre as we make our way towards recovery.”

Further information on the WELL Health-Safety Rating can be found via the official Press Release.