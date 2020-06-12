Looking for a good book to read or interesting podcast to listen to? Our Aussie players share what's been keeping them entertained.

Australia, 12 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

Getting lost in a good book or absorbed in a podcast has proven a popular way to fill time while the tours are on hold.

What have some of our top players been reading or listening to? We asked them …

Alex de Minaur, world No.26: One of the last books I read was probably a Harry Potter book. I’ve got a couple books in my house, some fiction and non-fiction. Often it gets to that point of the day when I’ve got nothing else to do, so decide to read. I’m reading 12 Rules of Life from Jordan Peterson, which is interesting but it’s taken me about six months and I’m only halfway.

John Millman, world No.43: My favourite book is called Ultramarathon Man: Confessions of an all-night runner (by Dean Karnazes) and I’ve read it about 22 times. That’s about pushing your body to the absolute extreme.

Christopher O’Connell, world No.116: I read quite a lot. I like a niche little genre, historical fiction.

Marc Polmans, world No.119: I have been reading some autobiographies on other athletes and getting insights into what their journeys were like. Rafa: My Story is good and I want to read Kobe Bryant’s too. I haven’t got my hands on it yet, but I’ve heard good things about it so I’m looking forward to reading that one.

Daria Gavrilova, world No.250: I’ve been listening to a lot of different random podcasts. One I really like is about wellbeing, it’s called The Happiness Lab. I think it’s really helpful in this time, they talk a lot about the situation right now.

Storm Sanders, world No.276: I’ve been reading a lot. I’m currently reading Kitchen Confidental by Anthony Bourdain. I’ve also read The Tattooist of Auschwitz and a few other random books.

Rinky Hijikata, world No.660: I’m not a big reader but I do like reading sports biographies. I went back and re-read Andre Agassi’s autobiography Open.

Alicia Molik, Australian Fed Cup captain: I have been reading magazines, a lot of Gourmet Traveller. That’s probably been my go to lately. My Ottolenghi cookbooks have been getting an absolute workout too.