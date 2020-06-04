The Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator program begins this week, serving up innovation that could change sport.

Melbourne, Australia, 4 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

The Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator program launches this week, alongside Tennis Australia’s new Facebook Live series, Sports Techy Brekky.

The accelerator initiative, run in collaboration with LaunchVic and Victoria University, has been created to mentor and develop 10 tech company start-ups.

Hosted by Tennis Australia Head of Innovation Dr Machar Reid, the Facebook Live series will include in-depth conversations with the start-ups, all set to condense two years’ worth of work into a three-month intensive program to become market ready.

“The start-ups in this accelerator program are creating practical solutions that are set to revolutionise the way we play and watch tennis and consume sport,” Dr Reid said.

“We’re excited to share their stories, and help tennis fans to learn about and understand the different technology solutions available to them.”

> Watch the first Sports Techy Brekky

The next Sports Techy Brekky will feature SwingVision CEO and co-founder Swupnil Sahai, a former ex-Tesla engineer who saw the need for a mobile AI platform for athletes that provides real-time video analysis and coaching. It uses proprietary machine learning and computer vision on a single smartphone.

Sports Techy Brekky will also incorporate conversations and advice from its pool of mentors in the Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator program, which includes personnel from companies such as FC Barcelona, FIFA and Deloitte Digital.

The 10 start-ups were chosen to partake in the accelerator program after a high-stakes selection process conducted by leaders from venture capital, technology and sport industries at Australian Open 2020. More than 200 start-ups from 40 nations applied to take part in the program.

Companies taking part in the Techstars SportsTech Accelerator Melbourne program:

MODU

MODU is creating the first immersive network for visual and audial media. Captured and created from any camera-enabled device in the world. > Find out more

Elanation

ELANATION is the largest e-learning sports app for children where they learn, share and compete in fun physical activity skills each day. With more than one thousand videos produced by professional Olympians, athletes and coaches spanning 15+ sports, daily fitness competitions, sports-watch integrations, weekly leaderboards, social video sharing, health data and analytics, e-shopping and more. > Find out more

Swing Vision

Swing Vision is a mobile AI platform for athletes, providing real-time video analysis and coaching using proprietary machine learning and computer vision on just a single smartphone. > Find out more

Snapscreen

Have you ever tried sharing what’s on TV? Snapscreen is the sharing revolution for TV and streaming services, enabling viewers to take a photo (or snap) of a TV with their mobile and instantly get a broadcast quality clip to rewind, personalise and share legally. > Find out more

A-Champs

A-Champs is getting people of all ages and fitness levels to move with engaging training solutions that are based on a unique mix of IoT tech, gamification and sports science.

> Find out more

str8bat

str8bat is a Sport Tech company with a vision to democratise technology in sports to empower all consumers who play sports to get better and help them engage with peers and experts in a contextual manner. They capture motion without cameras and have started with cricket as their first line of business. > Find out more

Gamesense

Gamesense is an interactive HD video-based player sports training platform helping both coaches and athletes (novice through to expert) to develop an entire team or individual player’s fast reactive skills 500x more efficiently. > Find out more

Fitmind

Fitmind is an AI-powered coach that improves youth athletes’ mental wellbeing and performance. > Find out more