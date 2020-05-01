Home Court Tennis: Time to get creative
Across the country, Australians are getting creative with how they play tennis while isolating at home.
Australia, 1 May 2020 | tennis.com.au
Social distancing and isolation does not mean tennis has to stop.
There are many different ways to keep playing, as our newly-launched #HomeCourtTennis program demonstrates.
Need some further inspiration on how to play at home? Take a look at these #HomeCourtTennis experiences …
A brick wall can become your most challenging opponent:
A trampoline doesn’t miss a ball either:
Training tools are perfect for playing at home too:
Some children are rallying with their parents in the backyard:
Chairs are becoming tennis net posts:
Sometimes with children in them:
Drive ways are proving popular places to play:
A balcony can make a great court too:
Tennis balls have many uses:
And finally, you can even have fun with only a ball of paper and a saucepan …
How are you playing tennis in isolation? Share your home tennis experiences on social media using the hashtag #HomeCourtTennis