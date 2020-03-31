What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from the past week to keep fans up to date.

Australia’s top-ranked players are being socially responsible and staying at home – although they are coping in many different ways …

Priscilla Hon has a newfound appreciation for spending time outdoors:

Alex de Minaur has a good tip on doing the dishes – just shut the door and walk away:

The world No. 26 is too busy playing mini-golf in his lounge room:

Lizette Cabrera is offering cheeky fitness tips:

Arina Rodionova is struggling to get her cats to socially distance:

Dylan Alcott is pitching to appear on Aussie TV show Australian Survivor:

Sam Stosur invited fans into her backyard, sharing a workout on Facebook Live:

