Melbourne, Australia, 31 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s top-ranked players are being socially responsible and staying at home – although they are coping in many different ways …

Priscilla Hon has a newfound appreciation for spending time outdoors:

Alex de Minaur has a good tip on doing the dishes – just shut the door and walk away:

@alexdeminaur1702Love living by myself ‍♂️‍♂️, I’ll do it tomorrow ##noodledance ##quarantine ##fyp ##helpme ##foryou ##staysafe♬ Run – AWOLNATION

The world No. 26 is too busy playing mini-golf in his lounge room:

Lizette Cabrera is offering cheeky fitness tips:

Arina Rodionova is struggling to get her cats to socially distance:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-PEkNzgAPA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Daria Gavrilova’s dog is confused:https://www.instagram.com/p/B-OHGh4jBMi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Dylan Alcott is pitching to appear on Aussie TV show Australian Survivor:

Sam Stosur invited fans into her backyard, sharing a workout on Facebook Live:

It’s been a big week for the US Open 2011 champion, also quietly celebrating her 36th birthday:

 

