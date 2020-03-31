Social round-up: Stars busy working out and avoiding dishes
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from the past week to keep fans up to date.
Australia’s top-ranked players are being socially responsible and staying at home – although they are coping in many different ways …
Priscilla Hon has a newfound appreciation for spending time outdoors:
Alex de Minaur has a good tip on doing the dishes – just shut the door and walk away:
@alexdeminaur1702Love living by myself ♂️♂️, I’ll do it tomorrow ##noodledance ##quarantine ##fyp ##helpme ##foryou ##staysafe♬ Run – AWOLNATION
The world No. 26 is too busy playing mini-golf in his lounge room:
I’m hoping this one counts tho…. 🤷♂️😂😳!!!! @atptour #TennisAtHome #StayAtHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/gO1jqFB0fp
— alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) March 30, 2020
Lizette Cabrera is offering cheeky fitness tips:
Thank me later when you’ve got a 6 pack! #stayathome pic.twitter.com/Ri1k1TJgXn
— Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) March 30, 2020
Arina Rodionova is struggling to get her cats to socially distance:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B-PEkNzgAPA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Dylan Alcott is pitching to appear on Aussie TV show Australian Survivor:
Yo @Survivor_AU if you ever do a season with heaps of concrete/less sand please HIT ME UP I am SO KEEN! #SurvivorAU
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 30, 2020
Sam Stosur invited fans into her backyard, sharing a workout on Facebook Live:
Did you enjoy our Facebook Live with @bambamsam30?
You can watch all 28 minutes of it here 👉 https://t.co/6Wgpb5eOi4 pic.twitter.com/hRAhAntxAc
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 27, 2020
It’s been a big week for the US Open 2011 champion, also quietly celebrating her 36th birthday: