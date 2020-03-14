All Tennis operated events, competitions and tournaments postponed until further notice.

14 March 2020 | Tennis Australia

Effective immediately Tennis Australia and its Member Associations are postponing all Tennis operated events, competitions and tournaments until further notice.

Tennis has made the decision to take further precautions in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our community.

Our goal is to avoid bringing crowds together in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and minimise the inevitable strain on our healthcare system.

This decision is based on expert medical advice and is in line with the recommendations of the global tennis community.

We realise this may cause inconvenience in the short-term however, our objective is ensuring our community remains healthy and strong.

We will continue to keep you updated and thank you for your cooperation during this difficult time for all of us.