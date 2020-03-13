An update on COVID-19 and the impact on the Australian tennis community.

Melbourne, Australia, 13 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

Tennis Australia is taking every precaution to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all our staff, officials, players, volunteers and fans during this time of uncertainty.

Overnight the WTA, ATP and ITF postponed all current tournaments until 20 April. In Australia this has led to the cancellation of the ITF international event currently underway in Geelong and the postponement of upcoming tournaments in Canberra and Mornington.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.