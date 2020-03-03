As main draw play begins at the Australian Pro Tour event in Mildura, Queenslander Alexander Crnokrak takes an early scalp.

Mildura, VIC, 3 March 2020 | Asher Packman

Alexander Crnokrak has made an impressive start to his Mildura Grand Tennis International campaign, upsetting Japanese eighth seed Naomi Tajima.

The Gold Coast 20-year-old dropped the opening set, but kept a cool head, surging to a 3-6 6-4 7-5 victory. The world No.653 now faces the prospect of either Victorian Jai Corbett or French qualifier Vincent Stouff.

With main draw play commencing on Tuesday — and four Australian qualifiers having being added to the cut — it was sixth-seeded Queenslander Thomas Fancutt who led the way, cruising past Japan’s Kazuma Kawachi 6-1 6-1. Aussies Matthew Romios (No.7) and Dane Sweeny also followed suit, with Romios edging out compatriot Jake Delaney in three sets and teenager Sweeny continuing his good form of late in accounting for Jesse Delaney in a similarly tight encounter.

British third seed Brydan Klein was also successful, defeating Thailand’s Chanchai Sookton-eng, 6-3 6-2.

Top seed Dayne Kelly will be in action on Wednesday, as will South Australian second seed Luke Saville, taking on fellow Victorian William Ma and Daisuke Sumizawa of Japan respectively.

